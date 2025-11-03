The C-Suite Power Play Podcast Launches to Bridge America’s Scaling Gap

The C-Suite Power Play podcast. Now streaming in all platforms.

New show explores what it really takes for leaders and companies to grow beyond the $1 million mark

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Communications announces the official launch of The C-Suite Power Play , a new executive-level podcast premiering November 3 at 8:00 p.m. CST on all major podcast platforms and YouTube with new releases every other Monday.Created and hosted by Ruth Villalonga , Founder & CEO of Villa Communications, and JC González, VP of Business Banking at Wells Fargo, the podcast brings together founders, investors, and executives who have scaled their businesses to share the decisions, pivots, and mindsets that drive sustainable growth.Despite record entrepreneurship numbers, few small businesses in America scale.• According to the research, fewer than 10 percent of U.S. small businesses surpass $1 million in annual revenue within their first five years, and rates are even lower among women-, Black-, and Latino-owned firms.This “scaling gap” represents one of the most persistent challenges in the U.S. economy: entrepreneurs know how to start, but lack the infrastructure, mentorship, and ecosystem to grow.“We’re not short on ideas or talent in America; we’re short on ecosystems,” said Ruth Villalonga, host and CEO of Villa Communications. “The C-Suite Power Play is our response to that need. It is a space where leaders share the real strategies that turn momentum into sustainable growth”.A Platform for leadership, strategy, and scale.Through in-depth interviews and candid conversations, The C-Suite Power Play takes listeners inside the boardroom and behind the brand. Each episode unpacks:• How leaders make decisions under pressure• What separates scaling companies from stalled ones• How to build systems that support growth beyond the founderThe podcast’s mission is simple: to fuel an ecosystem of growth-minded leaders and companies that scale with intention and authenticity.“At the Irving Hispanic Chamber, we see first-hand that scaling is not a solo journey; it requires connection and community,” said Emma Trevino, Chairwoman of the Board. “We are proud to continue providing resources and building community around high-potential businesses so that they can thrive and scale.”Season 1 Guest Lineup:The inaugural podcast season features an exceptional roster of leaders representing healthcare, technology, real estate development, retail, logistics and transportation, metallurgical manufacturing, and high-growth entrepreneurship:- Nina Vaca, Chairman & CEO, Pinnacle Group- Carolina Del Calvo, VP & Chief Merchandise Officer, FSI Brands- Olber Reyes, CEO, Noble Medical Group- Christopher Sanchez, President of CS Fabrication- George Baker, Sr. Chairman of the Board of ParkHub and Managing Partner for Two the Moon Ventures- Carlos Llanes, CEO Spartan Carrier Group.- Amanda Moreno Lake, Partner & President of Redevelopment at Jim Lake Companies.Listen & Learn MoreThe C-Suite Power Play premieres on Monday, November 3, at 8:00 p.m. CST on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and all major platforms. New episodes will be released every other Monday.###About Villa CommunicationsVilla Communications delivers strategy, culture, and storytelling in the form of strategic and operational advice that helps brands connect authentically to the hearts, minds, and wallets of America's fastest-growing communities. The agency combines cultural insights with strategic communications to future-proof brands through internal transformation and external market engagement. Villa Communications is headquartered in Texas with operations in NYC, San Francisco, Miami, Houston, and Spain.

