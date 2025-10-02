Hispanic 100 Honors Leaders at 2025 Latina Living Legend Luncheon; Raise Funds to Empower Women & Girls in North Texas

DFW Hispanic 100 members Alice Rodriguez, 2025 Latina Living Legend receives award from event Co-Chairs and DFW Hispanic 100 President Aracely Munoz, receives ELLA Award from Event Co-Chairs and DFW H100 President

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DFW Hispanic 100 (H100) proudly hosted its annual Latina Living Legend (LLL) Luncheon today at the Vouv in Dallas, honoring extraordinary Latina leadership and raising critical funds to support women and girls across North Texas through the Latina Giving Circle at the Texas Women’s Foundation.This year’s luncheon, made possible by the generous support of JPMorgan Chase as the Latina Living Legend Award Sponsor, Arca Continental Coca Cola Southwest Beverages as the Emerging Latina Leader Award Sponsor, and Cadence Bank as the Visionary Sponsor, spotlighted two remarkable honorees: Alice Rodriguez , honored as the 2025 Latina Living Legend (LLL), is a visionary leader whose 35-year career at JPMorgan Chase spanned executive roles in Business Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. As Head of the Community Impact Organization, she helped lead the firm’s $30 billion commitment to advancing racial equity, uniting business, philanthropy, and policy to drive inclusive growth. Today, Alice continues her legacy as co-owner of Kendall Milagro Inc., serves on the boards of Oncor Electric Delivery and Cadence Bank, and actively supports minority-driven causes. Aracely P. Muñoz , named the 2025 Emerging Latina Award (ELA) recipient, serves as Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at Children’s Health, where she and her team raise millions annually to support critical care and expand outreach to diverse communities. Her career includes global impact at Alcon, Novartis, and Buckner International, where she led initiatives that touched lives in more than 80 countries. She also serves on the boards of the Texas Women’s Foundation and Educational Opportunities, mentoring first-generation college students as they navigate higher education.“Tonight, we celebrated two remarkable leaders, and the collective strength of Latinas who continue to shape North Texas through vision, courage, and purpose,” said Mary Ann Kellam, DFW Hispanic100 President. “Alice and Aracely represent the best of who we are; trailblazers who open doors for others and inspire us to lead with both impact and heart.”Event proceeds will benefit the Latina Giving Circle at the Texas Women’s Foundation, which has distributed nearly $886,000 in grants to 195 organizations since its inception. Grants support nonprofits advancing equity, education, and opportunity for Latino women and girls across North Texas, including 2025 grantees such as Mi Escuelita Preschool, AVANCE Dallas, Genesis Women’s Shelter, and the Women’s Center of Tarrant County.“The Latina Living Legend Luncheon is a celebration, and an engine for impact,” said Linda Valdez Thompson, Co-Chair of the Latina Living Legend Luncheon. “Our philanthropy work supports key services, extends our reach, amplifies the voices of Latina leaders, and ensures that more women and girls across North Texas have the resources and opportunities to thrive,” Silvana Rosero, Luncheon Co-Chair, added.As H100 looks ahead to its 30th anniversary in 2026, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to mobilize the collective power of Latinas and elevate the Hispanic community through leadership and philanthropy.For more information about Hispanic 100, the Latina Living Legend Luncheon, and the Latina Giving Circle, visit https://www.dfwhispanic100.org/

