Ontier Strengthens Its U.S. Presence with the Appointment of Patricio J. Gutierrez as Of Counsel

Patricio J. Gutierrez, Of Counsel, Ontier.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontier takes a decisive step in its U.S. growth strategy with the appointment of Patricio J. Gutierrez as Of Counsel, based in Dallas, Texas. This appointment strengthens the firm’s Corporate and M&A Law practice. It expands its territorial footprint in the United States, evolving from a Miami-centered presence to a national platform under the Ontier USA brand.Patricio J. Gutierrez is recognized for advising international corporations, family offices, and cross-border investors on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and U.S. market expansion—helping foreign companies establish, acquire, and scale their operations in the United States with strategic and legal precision.As the Founder of Gutierrez Law Group , headquartered in Dallas, he has led cross-border operations for global clients, designing investment structures and market expansion strategies with a practical, results-oriented approach. Before founding Gutierrez Law Group, Patricio served as a Texas Prosecutor and at the Executive Office of the President at the White House in Washington, D.C., gaining experience at the intersection of policy and law.Patricio holds a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Texas at Austin, complemented by a Comparative Law program at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. His bilingual and multicultural background allows him to act as a bridge between Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States—facilitating strategic partnerships and complex transactions in an increasingly globalized legal environment.Recognized as a Super Lawyer, Texas Rising Star, a Top Latino Lawyer, and a Latino Lawyer to Watch by various publications, among other honors, Patricio serves on multiple boards including The Concilio and the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, underscoring his leadership in business and civic communities across the southern United States. Additionally, he has contributed as a columnist to Forbes and the World Economic Forum while also providing expert analysis on Fox Noticias.“It is an honor to join Ontier’s global platform and integrate my U.S. practice within its cross-border framework,” said Patricio J. Gutierrez. “Ontier’s international footprint and integrated approach perfectly align with my mission: to help clients connect jurisdictions and thrive in new markets.”Javier Muñoz Martínez, Ontier’s International Managing Director, added: “Patricio’s track record advising global clients in the U.S. makes him a highly valuable addition to our team. His reputation, expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit reflect Ontier’s commitment to comprehensive, borderless legal counsel. His incorporation also allows us to respond to the growing interest of foreign companies choosing Texas as their gateway to the U.S. market.”The integration of Patricio J. Gutierrez is part of Ontier’s broader expansion strategy across the Americas, as the firm advances toward the consolidation of Ontier USA as a nationwide platform capable of supporting clients in transactions, investments, and regulatory matters across multiple jurisdictions in the United States.In recent months, Ontier has carried out several major strategic moves, including the integration of Gold Abogados in Spain (led by Israel Gómez-Caro and Raúl Da Veiga), the creation of a Middle East Desk, the integration of teams led by Simone Grassi (Litigation) and Stefano Zappalà (Corporate M&A) in Italy, and the merger with Matthei in Chile, doubling the firm’s size in that market.Additional milestones include the appointments of Manuel Mingot as Partner in Banking & Finance, Rafael Alonso as Counsel in Corporate and M&A, Carlos Rodríguez Barrigüete as Tax Partner, and the recent promotions of Javier Muñoz Martínez as International Managing Director and Michael O. Mena as Managing Partner of the Miami office—solidifying a model that blends global vision with local expertise.###About OntierOntier is an international law firm focused on business law, supporting clients across strategic global markets with the local insight and global tools necessary to achieve their business goals effectively. Committed to excellence, Ontier integrates efficiency, sustainability, and responsibility into its practice, helping clients reach their objectives while generating positive societal impact.Ontier operates offices in Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy in Europe; Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Venezuela in Latin America; and the United States, with offices in Miami and now Dallas under Ontier USA.

