PALM SPRINGS SECTION 14 SURVIVORS, INC. TO HOST ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY SUMMIT

Healing, Accountability, and Moving Forward is the theme of the Anniversary Event

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors, Inc. will host a community summit on Saturday, November 15, 2025, marking the one-year anniversary of the historic $27 million reparative justice settlement between the City of Palm Springs and the survivors and descendants of Section 14. The landmark agreement, announced in 2024, stands as one of the largest municipal reparative justice settlements in U.S. history and a defining moment for communities pursuing redress for racially motivated displacement and property destruction.

The summit, themed “Healing, Accountability, and Moving Forward,” will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul in the Desert Church, 125 W. El Alameda, Palm Springs, CA 92262. The day-long program will feature workshops on racial healing and trauma recovery, along with a town hall on the rollout of the settlement’s programmatic components, including the Palm Springs Homeowners Assistance Program. Attendees will gain practical information about available resources and learn how to engage directly with community leaders and policymakers.

During the town hall, Board Chair Pearl Devers will introduce the newly reformed Section 14 Survivors Board and outline the organization’s vision for advancing reparative initiatives that empower survivors and descendants. These programs aim to ensure that those impacted by the destruction of Section 14 continue to benefit from the settlement and that their legacy remains central to the broader movement for racial and economic justice.

“The one-year anniversary is not just a moment to look back, but to look forward,” said Pearl Devers, Board Chair of Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors, Inc. “This summit is about healing, unity, and ensuring that survivors and descendants are fully informed and engaged in shaping the future promised by this historic settlement.”

Areva Martin, civil rights attorney and lead counsel for Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors, highlighted the national impact of the case. “What was accomplished in Palm Springs has had ripple effects throughout the state of California and the nation,” said Martin. “This $27 million settlement represents one of the most significant acts of municipal reparative justice in the country and serves as a model for communities seeking accountability and healing.”

The Interfaith Service will serve as the culminating event of the summit, beginning at 3:00 p.m. and featuring local faith leaders who were instrumental in advocating for Section 14: Rev. Dan Kline, Rev. Jessie Thompson, Rabbi David Lazar, Minister Debra Mayfield, and Pastor Sharron Manriquez Simon. The service will include musical performances by singer and pianist Greg Jones and a cultural dance presentation by the Folklorico Dance Team, celebrating resilience and unity within the Palm Springs community.

Guest speaker Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, a nationally renowned pastor and civil rights leader who supported the survivors and descendants in their pursuit of justice, will deliver a keynote message on faith, equity, and perseverance.

A community reception will immediately follow the Interfaith Service, offering residents, descendants, and supporters an opportunity to share stories and celebrate the ongoing progress of the Section 14 movement.

Section 14 survivors and descendants are encouraged to attend to learn more about how they can benefit from the settlement. The broader community is invited to participate in this day of education, reflection, and healing.

The summit is presented by Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors, Inc. and supported by community partners Special Needs Network and The Weingart Foundation.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: Summit begins 10:00 a.m.; Interfaith Service 3:00 p.m.; Reception to follow

Location: St. Paul in the Desert Church, 125 W. El Alameda, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Admission: Free and open to the public

Registration: Participants are encouraged to register via Eventbrite

