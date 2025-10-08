City of Palm Springs Completes First Phase of Historic Section 14 Settlement with $5.9 Million Distributed to Survivors

What was accomplished in Palm Springs can serve as a model for repair and justice for other communities across California and the nation.” — Areva Martin, Civil Rights Attorney

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of the historic settlement reached on November 14, 2024 with survivors of Section 14, the City of Palm Springs has completed Phase One of its reparative commitments by distributing the $5.9 million in direct payments to the Section 14 Survivors nonprofit organization. These funds will be distributed by the nonprofit to verified survivors and a limited number of descendants who filed claims on behalf of survivors who passed away after November 29, 2022.

This milestone marks a significant step in the City’s long-overdue efforts to address the harm caused by the forced evictions and destruction of homes that occurred in Section 14 during the 1950s and 60s. The City recognizes the deep generational impact these actions had on Black, Latino, and Indigenous families who lived in Section 14 and has committed to an ongoing process of repair and reconciliation.

For over seven months, the nonprofit and its legal team worked to ensure that all findable survivors were given an opportunity to submit claims. To uphold fairness and transparency, a neutral, retired judge was selected to review all claims and approve all payouts from the cash portion of the settlement.

“What was accomplished in Palm Springs can serve as a model for repair and justice for other communities across California and the nation,” said Areva Martin, Civil Rights Attorney and Lead Counsel for the nonprofit. “It shows what’s possible when impacted communities are heard, and when cities take responsibility for past harms in a meaningful and collaborative way.”

With the cash payment phase now complete, attention turns to the next stage of the settlement: implementation of community-based, non-monetary reparative programs. These initiatives include $20 million in affordable housing efforts prioritizing Section 14 families, $1 million in small business support, and the development of a public memorial, park, and a potential Cultural and Racial Healing Center. These programs aim to address both the historical harm and the lasting structural inequities that continue to affect affected families.

The organization that supported survivors throughout the claims process will continue working closely with the City to ensure that these programs are community-informed and transparently implemented. Together, they aim to honor the legacy of Section 14 families while investing in long-term healing and opportunity.

To commemorate this important milestone and engage the broader community in the ongoing work, the nonprofit will host “Reflect, Reimagine, Rebuild” Summit on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. at the Church of St. Paul in the Desert in Palm Springs. The event will celebrate the resilience of Section 14 families and look ahead to the transformational work still to come.

The Section 14 nonprofit organization looks forward to continuing its work in support of survivors and descendants as the settlement enters its next phase. “This moment is the result of decades of advocacy, truth-telling, and unrelenting love for our community,” said Pearl Devers, President and Founder of the Section 14 Survivors. “We honor the pain and perseverance of every Section 14 family, and we’re committed to seeing the promises of this settlement fulfilled in full.”

