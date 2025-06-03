National Black Leaders, Civil Rights Activists, & Organizers Convene in Los Angeles for 'State of the People POWER Tour'

Los Angeles Stop to focus on healing, direct relief and power building.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of the People POWER Tour — a national 10-state campaign uniting Black communities through healing, direct relief, and strategic action — will convene in Los Angeles, California, later this week on June 6–7, 2025. Led by a diverse coalition of local and national organizers, educators, thought leaders, artists, and everyday people, the POWER Tour is rooted in a shared truth: we are the system we’ve been waiting for — and we already hold the power, wisdom, and resources this moment requires.

The two-day convening in Los Angeles will bring together local and national leaders for cultural celebration, meaningful conversations, resource connections, healing spaces, and a historic opportunity to help shape the future of Black Los Angeles. The second day will be held in Pasadena and focus on the ongoing fire recovery efforts in Altadena, community needs and how to ensure equitable emergency response and rebuilding support.

Members of the public can sign up to receive program information and RSVP here: https://stateoftheppl.com/los-angeles/

Below is an overview of the two-day schedule with additional details to be released later this week.

SCHEDULE OVERVIEW:

DAY 1:

WHAT: State of the People POWER Tour

WHEN: Friday, June 6, 2025, 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM PT

WHERE: LA Seed School | 8400 Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Day 1 will feature an opening plenary discussion, workshops addressing a number of issues including violence prevention, voting rights, Black women’s leadership, and the criminalization of migrants. The day will culminate with a rally on the roof with food and music.

DAY 2:

WHAT: State of the People POWER Tour

WHEN: Saturday, June 7 2025, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM PT

WHERE: Pasadena City College | 1570 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Day 2 will feature a panel discussion about how to support survivors and the effort to rebuild Altadena, with workshops focused on issues identified by community members including navigating the rebuilding process, financial literacy, the ongoing response effort, as well as healing and a youth discussion.

MEDIA RSVP: To attend or request interviews, contact: comms@stateoftheppl.com.

ABOUT THE STATE OF THE PEOPLE TOUR:

The State of the People POWER Tour is more than a multi-city campaign. It is a coalition-building movement, a collective rising, and a living declaration that our futures must be built by us, with us, and for us. Led by a combination of local and national coalitions made up of organizers, educators, artists, and everyday people, the tour brings our people together to co-create shared agendas and strengthen long-term power.

This is our response to fragmentation and disconnection—a declaration that our people hold the solutions. Together, we are building a future rooted in care, strategy, and self-determination.

To learn more, visit: stateoftheppl.com

