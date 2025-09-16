Trident IoT’s Z-Way ‘Thin Gateway’ Controller SDK Earns Z-Wave Certification

For the first time, developers can embed certified Z-Wave gateway functionality into products that were previously constrained by cost and complexity.” — Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident IoT , a different kind of semiconductor company, proudly announces that its Z-Way “Thin Gateway” controller SDK has achieved Z-Wave certification from the Z-Wave Alliance. The Thin Gateway SDK is the first ever Z-Wave gateway SDK that can run on a lightweight RTOS operating. This revolutionary achievement eliminates the need for heavier operating systems like Linux or Android, enabling dramatically lower-cost gateways and bringing smart home intelligence to devices previously limited to simple end-node functionality.The Z-Way Thin Gateway SDK represents a paradigm shift in IoT architecture, allowing manufacturers to integrate gateway capabilities into cost-sensitive devices like thermostats or cameras. By running on resource-efficient RTOS platforms, companies can reduce hardware costs, power consumption, and complexity while maintaining Z-Wave compliance and interoperability. Although the Thin Gateway SDK runs on RTOS platforms, its modular architecture allows it to be easily ported to other lightweight operating systems—or even deployed directly on bare metal—further expanding its applicability to cost-sensitive devices. All while retaining its certified status."This certification marks a watershed moment for the IoT industry," said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT. "For the first time, developers can embed certified Z-Wave gateway functionality into products that were previously constrained by cost and complexity. We are not just reducing barriers to entry—we are fundamentally reimagining what's possible in smart home and IoT product design."The implications are transformative: a smart thermostat can now serve as the central hub for an entire home automation system, security cameras can coordinate mesh networks while performing their primary functions, all while leveraging the ecosystem of Z-Wave certified device on the market today.“The Z-Wave Alliance is pleased to welcome the Thin Gateway as part of the Z-Wave Controller Design Software available to controller manufacturers," said Bettina Roll, Certification Program Manager for the Z-Wave Alliance. "This addition expands the range of design options for developers while ensuring certified solutions continue to uphold the interoperability and security standards of the Z-Wave ecosystem”Key benefits of the Z-Way Thin Gateway SDK include:• Industry-first RTOS compatibility – No Linux or Android required• Dramatically reduced hardware costs – Lower memory and processing requirements• Enhanced design flexibility – Gateway functionality in any connected device• Faster time-to-market – Simplified development and deployment• Full Z-Wave compliance – Certified interoperability and securityThis achievement reinforces Trident IoT's mission as a company built by developers for developers, consistently delivering solutions that address real-world product development challenges while accelerating innovation in the IoT space.The Z-Way Thin Gateway SDK is available now for qualified developers and manufacturers. For more information about Trident IoT's complete suite of IoT solutions, email sales@tridentiot.comAbout Trident IoT:Trident IoT is a semiconductor company dedicated to simplifying IoT product development. Founded by industry veterans with over a century of combined experience, Trident IoT specializes in IoT silicon and tools, design and development support, and US-based certification services. Built by developers for developers, Trident IoT's mission is to enable businesses to bring products to market faster with simply better solutions. To learn more about Trident IoT, visit us at www.tridentiot.com About the Z-Wave AllianceThe Z-Wave Alliance is a standards development organization dedicated to developing and advancing Z-Wavetechnology as an open and internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959) for smart home and IoT solutions. Alliance members continue to shape and drive the future of Z-Wave through open development in the Alliance OS Work Group. With over 4,500 certified wireless, interoperable devices, Z-Wave Alliance member companies provide leading-edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety, security, and more. The Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) specification uniquely enables IoT applications beyond the home. With a range of up to 1.5 miles, ZWLR delivers the performance and scalability required in MDU & hospitality deployments, and more. Learn more at www.zwavealliance.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.