NEW FAFSA Aggregate application now open in New Portal – Due November 21, 2025

Public Districts and Special Purpose Schools

Action needed: Complete the FAFSA Aggregate application in the NDE New Portal by Friday, November 21.

Statutory Requirement: This data meets the FAFSA graduation requirement Neb. Rev. Stat. § 79-729. For additional information, please refer to the NDE FAFSA FAQs.

Who submits: One designee per district (recommended: Data Steward, District Administrator/Superintendent, or School Counselor).

How to submit:

· The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the new application: District Admin-Public and District Admin-Special Purpose, Proxy Admin-Public and Proxy Admin-Special Purpose, Data Steward-Public and Data Steward-Special Purpose.

· To request access, because user doesn’t have one of the roles listed above, once logged in to the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the FAFSA Aggregate – District role. New Portal FAQ: How to Request Access

What to report:

· Number of public high school seniors who completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

· Number of public high school seniors who opted out of completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

· Number of public high school seniors who Did Not Meet the requirement. (This is preset to zero as all students should have either completed or opted out.)

How to complete (3 steps):

1. Once Access is obtained, click Launch App from the FAFSA Aggregate tile on your new portal homepage. A new browser tab will open.

2. Enter data for your district. Click Edit, type in the Completed, Opted out, and Did Not Meet numbers and click “SAVE”.

3. If the numbers add up to the Total Graduates column, a checkbox will appear in the Validated checkbox.

· If the numbers do not match, the Validated checkbox will be unchecked. Please review your data submission.

Edits: You may re-open and edit your submission through the Audit Window ending December 1, 2025 (the Portal tracks the latest submission). To adjust the Total Graduates column, either a Late Request or Graduation Cohort Resolution Request may be required. Both are available via the Consolidated Data Collections (CDC), found in the legacy NDE Portal.

Need help?

· Survey/content questions: Malinda Jean Baptiste – malinda.jean-baptiste@nebraska.gov

· Technical access/issues: NDE Service Desk – nde.servicedesk@nebraska.gov

Thank you for your leadership and for supporting your teams and students every day.

Best regards,

Malinda Jean Baptiste