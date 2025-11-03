Corporate Quarters USA Completes Successful Collaboration with Revalant Consulting, Strengthens Strategic Focus & Growth

Partnership brings valuable insights and supports CQUSA’s continued expansion across the U.S. as Revalant resumes full operations effective November 2025.

We’re proud of the progress made together and even more excited about the next phase of CQUSA’s growth as we expand our footprint and continue setting the standard in corporate lodging.” — Susan Krupa, Founder of Corporate Quarters USA

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Quarters USA (“CQUSA”), a leading provider of fully furnished temporary housing for corporate, government, and relocation clients, today announced the successful completion of its strategic collaboration with Revalant Consulting & Recruiting (“Revalant”).The partnership, launched earlier this year, was designed to identify opportunities for operational synergy, business development, and enhanced client experience. Over the course of the collaboration, CQUSA and Revalant aligned on key initiatives to streamline processes, integrate best practices, and strengthen service delivery across multiple markets.Following the achievement of these goals, Corporate Quarters USA will continue its forward momentum independently, leveraging the insights and strategic clarity gained from the collaboration to accelerate national expansion and further elevate client satisfaction.“Our time working with Revalant was highly productive and reinforced our commitment to operational excellence and client-first service,” said Susan Krupa, Founder of Corporate Quarters USA. “We’re proud of the progress made together and even more excited about the next phase of CQUSA’s growth as we expand our footprint and continue setting the standard in corporate lodging.”James Higgins, Founder and Senior Partner of Revalant Consulting & Recruiting, added, “Partnering with Corporate Quarters USA offered both organizations a valuable opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and strengthen our shared dedication to service quality. It was a mutually beneficial experience that will continue to influence our respective growth strategies moving forward.”Revalant resumes its independent operations as a premier consulting firm serving the furnished housing and global hospitality industries.The collaboration strengthened CQUSA’s operational foundation, enhanced its national service model, and clarified strategic priorities for the company’s continued growth. Both organizations concluded the partnership on excellent terms, maintaining a strong professional relationship built on mutual respect and shared success.About Corporate Quarters USACorporate Quarters USA is a premier provider of temporary furnished housing solutions for business travelers, relocating professionals, and government clients nationwide. With a focus on comfort, convenience, and customer care, CQUSA delivers high-quality accommodations and seamless housing experiences tailored to each client’s unique needs. www.staycqusa.com About Revalant Consulting & RecruitingRevalant Consulting & Recruiting is a consulting and advisory firm specializing in the temporary housing, relocation, and corporate lodging industries. Revalant provides strategic consulting, recruiting, and project management services to operators and service providers nationwide. www.revalantco.com Media Contact:Corporate Quarters USAncasel@staycqusa.com(866)-633-6169Revalant Consultingjames@revalantco.com(908)500-8000

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.