James Higgins Appointed President and CEO of Corporate Quarters USA

Corporate Quarters USA

Our team is focused on solving real-world challenges for clients who depend on us — whether that’s in support of federal operations, disaster recovery, or enterprise relocation.” — James Higgins

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Quarters USA, a national provider of furnished, short- and long-term housing solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of James Higgins as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Higgins brings more than two decades of leadership in organizational transformation, national sales, and operational strategy, positioning him to lead the company into its next phase of growth.Headquartered outside of Orlando, Corporate Quarters USA has earned a strong reputation for delivering well-appointed temporary furnished housing, tailored to the unique needs of federal government agencies, disaster response teams, and corporate clients. The company specializes in Furnished Apartments On-Demand, offering scalable, rapid-response housing nationwide.Mr. Higgins previously served as founder and senior partner of a consulting firm focused on streamlining and scaling operations for growth-oriented businesses. He also held a senior leadership role within T-Mobile’s Enterprise Division, as well as Oakwood Worldwide, BridgeStreet Hospitality and AT&T where he led national sales initiatives and developed key strategic accounts.“As we expand our national footprint and deepen our service to government and enterprise clients, James brings the vision, discipline, and leadership required to elevate our business,” the Corporate Quarters USA Ownership stated. “His experience and values align with our commitment to responsiveness, flexibility, and excellence.”Under Mr. Higgins’ leadership, Corporate Quarters USA will focus on enhancing operational systems, modernizing digital platforms, and growing its strategic presence in key government sectors. The company plans to further streamline its housing network to meet urgent and evolving client needs with unmatched speed and precision.“I’m honored to lead Corporate Quarters USA at such a pivotal time,” said Higgins. “Our team is focused on solving real-world challenges for clients who depend on us — whether that’s in support of federal operations, disaster recovery, or enterprise relocation. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and delivering bold, client-focused solutions nationwide.”For more information about Corporate Quarters USA, visit www.staycqusa.com About Corporate Quarters USABased in Orlando, Florida, Corporate Quarters USA is a leading national provider of fully furnished apartments, serving federal government agencies, emergency response teams, healthcare professionals, and corporate clients. The company delivers responsive, flexible, and on-demand housing solutions tailored to each client’s mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.