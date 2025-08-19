TDY Rentals Supports Local Veterans Through Donation to AMVETS Post 4 in Tampa

TDY Rentals and AMVETS Post 4 Check Presentation AMVETS Post 4 AMVETS Food Bank Volunteers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDY Rentals proudly announces its latest contribution to the Tampa community by donating funds to AMVETS Post 4 , reinforcing its commitment to supporting local veterans and their families.As part of its mission to give back, a portion of every TDY Rentals client’s funds is dedicated to supporting local veterans’ initiatives. This year, TDY Rentals is honored to provide financial support to AMVETS Post 4, with a special focus on the Post’s food bank, which serves as a lifeline for families in need throughout Tampa.“Partnerships like this make it possible for us to continue serving the community, ensuring that no veteran or family goes hungry,” said Dr. Jondexter Toombs, DM, Commander of AMVETS Post 4, Tampa. “The generosity of TDY Rentals and its clients has a direct impact on our ability to help hundreds of families every month. The $2000 will assist with much needed Post repairs and will help support the food bank."AMVETS Post 4 Food Bank: Serving the Heart of TampaThe AMVETS Post 4 Food Bank distributes more than 8,247 pounds of food each month, reaching 576 families and providing over $144,000 in food value. Its operation relies on over 200 volunteer hours monthly, coordinated by Director Sharon Davis, Manager Louis Cortez, and Administrator Carol Porter, who ensure families across Tampa receive consistent support.With TDY Rentals’ contribution, AMVETS Post 4 will continue to expand its efforts, helping veterans and their families maintain food security while upholding the organization’s legacy of service.A Commitment to Community“At TDY Rentals, we believe our business should be a force for good,” said Stephen Buchanan, Founder of TDY Rentals. “We are deeply honored to partner with AMVETS Post 4, knowing that each client we serve helps us invest in the well-being of veterans and their families in Tampa.”About TDY RentalsTDY Rentals provides trusted housing solutions and furnishings to service members and government employees traveling for training, with a mission-driven approach—giving back to those who have served. Through its commitment to community reinvestment, TDY Rentals ensures that every client partnership extends beyond housing, creating a lasting impact in the lives of veterans and families.About AMVETS Post 4Located in Tampa, Florida, AMVETS Post 4 is dedicated to serving veterans, their families, and the broader community. Through initiatives like the Post 4 Food Bank, the organization delivers vital resources, volunteer support, and hope to hundreds of families each month.

