Dinant Joins Internationally Renowned ‘Consumer Goods Forum’

Honduran Food Manufacturer to Collaborate with Global Leaders in Sustainability & Responsible Business

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinant has become the first Honduran manufacturer – and only the second company in the country – to join the internationally renowned Consumer Goods Forum ( CGF ), a global network of industry leaders dedicated to promoting sustainable business practices worldwide.The Consumer Goods Forum is a CEO-led organization that unites more than 400 retailers, manufacturers, and service providers across 70 countries, representing a combined turnover of more than US$4 trillion. Its members collaborate through targeted Coalitions of Action to advance initiatives on human rights, environmental stewardship, responsible sourcing, health and wellbeing, and supply chain transparency.Membership of the Forum places Dinant alongside the world’s leading consumer brands working collectively to advance sustainability and responsible business.Dinant has joined several global and regional coalitions within the CGF, including Human Rights, Forest Positive, Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative, Plastic Waste, and Net Zero, all of which are central to the Company’s long-term sustainability strategy. Through these coalitions, CGF members are driving measurable progress in reducing deforestation and plastic waste, and in improving working conditions.“Membership in the Consumer Goods Forum is an important step for Dinant,” said Aldo Vallejo, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. “It recognizes our long-standing commitment to responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and respect for human rights, while allowing us to share our experience and learn from global peers.”Mr. Vallejo serves on the CGF Latin America Steering Committee, which brings together senior sustainability and corporate affairs leaders from across the region.Few Central American companies have achieved CGF membership, highlighting Dinant’s leadership in advancing global sustainability standards from the region, and underscoring the Company’s growing recognition among the world’s leading consumer goods manufacturers.“We see this as a powerful platform to reinforce our values, share best practices, and continue contributing to the sustainable development of Honduras and Central America,” added Mr. Vallejo.Founded in 1960, Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic. With operations in six countries, Dinant employs over 9,000 people and supports approximately 24,000 dependents. The Company partners with more than 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers across Central America. It is committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest global standards of sustainable agriculture, responsible sourcing, and respect for human rights. Dinant is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights ( VPSHR ).

