Joiin Named Platinum App Partner by Intuit, Powering the Future of AI-Driven Financial and Operational Reporting

EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joiin , the global reporting and consolidation platform, has achieved Platinum App Partner recognition from Intuit, highlighting its leadership in automation, connectivity, and next-generation AI across both financial and operational data.The Platinum App Partner tier is the highest level of recognition within the Intuit Partner App Programme, awarded to a select group of software providers who demonstrate exceptional innovation, customer satisfaction, and product excellence within the Intuit QuickBooks ecosystem. This status reinforces Joiin’s position as a trusted global solution for QuickBooks users managing complex, multi-entity, and cross-platform reporting.Used by thousands of accountants, bookkeepers, and finance teams in over 100 countries, Joiin connects directly with QuickBooks to bring together financial and non-financial data, giving organisations a complete, real-time view of performance across every entity, region, and currency.At the core of Joiin’s platform is Joiin Intelligence - an AI engine that surfaces instant insights across financial and operational metrics, identifying trends, anomalies, and opportunities in real time. Combined with Joiin Connect, its open API for tools such as Power BI and Tableau, and the Microsoft Excel Add-In, the platform delivers connected, automated reporting across finance and operations.“Achieving Platinum App Partner status with Intuit QuickBooks marks an exciting milestone for Joiin,” said Lucien Wynn, CEO and Co-Founder of Joiin. “Together we’re rethinking what financial reporting can be - using AI and automation to help finance teams uncover insights faster, save time, and make smarter decisions with confidence.”The Intuit App Platinum Partner recognition follows a year of strong momentum for Joiin, which has recently:• Launched Joiin Intelligence, delivering AI-driven insights across financial and operational data• Expanded integrations with Zapier, enabling connections with 8,000+ apps, and a Microsoft Excel Add-In for live spreadsheet reporting• Released Joiin Connect, a powerful API delivering real-time business intelligence connectivity• Accredited by the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB), recognising Joiin’s value to bookkeepers and small business accountants• Earned recognition as a Tech South West Awards finalist for FinTech Innovation and Growth• Achieved 57 G2 Fall 2025 badges, including Leader status, and maintained a 5-star rating across leading marketplaces, reflecting outstanding customer satisfaction“Our goal has always been to make powerful, automated, and intelligent reporting accessible to every organisation - from small multi-entity businesses to global accounting firms. Partnering with Intuit at the Platinum level helps us take that mission even further.”For QuickBooks users, Joiin represents the future of connected reporting, combining real-time reporting, multi-entity consolidation, finanical and operational data, automation, and AI-powered insights within one intuitive platform.🔗 Learn more about Joiin and Intuit QuickBooks: https://www.joiin.co/quickbooks About JoiinJoiin is an award-winning financial and operational reporting SaaS platform that simplifies group consolidation and delivers real-time insights for CFOs, finance teams and accountants. Used across more than 100 countries, Joiin delivers automated reporting by integrating with the world’s most trusted and leading accounting platforms, and spreadsheets directly. With built-in Joiin Intelligence (AI), Joiin Connect (API integrations with BI tools), and a growing ecosystem, Joiin is reimagining connected reporting for the modern finance function.

