Join MDC for a conservation career event Nov. 15 at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) provides job opportunities for people who care about nature and want to make a difference in their communities. Many employees have built lifelong careers with the department. Members of the public are invited to learn what it takes to work for MDC at a Conservation Careers event from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.
This free, hour-long program will introduce the various jobs that exist with MDC and why they are important. Participants can gain insight into what qualities and skills will best prepare them for a career in conservation.
Registration is required. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211603 to register. Questions may be directed to naturalist Nikki King at nikki.king@mdc.mo.gov.
This program is intended as an informational session. To submit job applications with MDC, find a list of all open positions at https://jobs.mdc.mo.gov.
MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.
