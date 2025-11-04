Chengdu Extends a Warm Invitation to Ireland: Experience the City of Pandas and Gastronomy

Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market Sichuan cuisine 2 Experience Chengdu‘s food

Chengdu invites the people of Ireland to experience its world-class cuisine, vibrant culture, and the charm of the Panda City.

RICHMOND, --, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the resounding success of the "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" & Chengdu-UNESCO City of Gastronomy Promotion Event, the city of Chengdu is extending a warm and open invitation to the people of Ireland to visit and experience its unique charms firsthand. The event, held at The Gibson Hotel, provided a tantalizing glimpse into the city's rich culture, innovative spirit, and world-class cuisine, leaving attendees with a desire to explore more.From the bustling streets of a city that is home to over 20 million people to the serene landscapes of the giant panda sanctuaries, Chengdu offers a travel experience like no other. As a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, it promises a culinary journey that will delight and surprise even the most seasoned food lovers. The city's teahouses, vibrant markets, and rich history are waiting to be discovered."We welcome Irish friends to experience the Beauty of Tianfu," said Ms. He Shan, Deputy Chief of Division of Asian, African and Oceanian Affairs, Chengdu Opening-up and International Cooperation Center(COICC). "Chengdu has something special for everyone."The Dublin event showcased the best of Chengdu, from its cutting-edge technology presented in the "Symphony of Intelligence-Future Within Reach" exhibition to its ancient cultural heritage displayed in the "Cultural Heritage-Creative Crafts" zone. The "Chengdu Products and Delicacy Market" was a testament to the city's dynamic energy, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. Now, the city itself is ready to welcome visitors with open arms.With direct flights and a welcoming atmosphere, Chengdu is more accessible than ever. The city is eager to build on the friendships and partnerships forged in Dublin and looks forward to welcoming a new wave of Irish visitors to the Panda City.The event was hosted by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism, bringing together representatives from both nations to celebrate culture and explore business opportunities.About Chengdu Tourism:Chengdu is one of China's most popular tourist destinations, offering a unique blend of ancient history and modern dynamism. As the capital of Sichuan province, it is a gateway to western China and a major economic and cultural hub. The city is committed to providing a world-class experience for visitors while preserving its rich cultural and natural heritage.

