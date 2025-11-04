Smart Technology and Beverage Trade Take Center Stage at Chengdu-Dublin Business Event

Charm of Sichuan Tea-Spirits Symphony of Intelligence-Future Within Reach Cllr Tom O’Leary attended the event

Chengdu and Dublin explore cooperation in smart technology and beverage trade at global market promotion event.

DUBLIN, --, IRELAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New opportunities in smart technology and the beverage trade were key themes at the "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" & Chengdu-UNESCO City of Gastronomy Promotion Event held on 30 Oct 2025 in Dublin. The event brought together business leaders from Chengdu and Dublin to explore synergies in high-growth sectors, highlighting the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships.The "Symphony of Intelligence-Future Within Reach" (智械交响·未来可及) exhibition stand captured the attention of many attendees, showcasing cutting-edge technology from Chengdu's thriving smart manufacturing industry. The display of innovative products sparked conversations about potential collaborations with Ireland's own robust tech sector, which is a cornerstone of its economy."We see great potential for collaboration in technology and innovation," said Martin Sutto, General Manager of SDH Wings International Leasing Limited. "This event creates valuable connections."In addition to technology, the event celebrated the rich beverage traditions of both regions. The "Charm of Sichuan Tea-Spirits" (川茶川酒·交融之韵) stand offered a taste of Sichuan's famous teas and liquors, drawing parallels with Ireland's own cherished tea culture and world-renowned beers. The exchange highlighted a promising avenue for trade and cultural dialogue, with both sides expressing interest in introducing their respective products to new markets.The event successfully demonstrated that the partnership between Chengdu and Dublin is not limited to traditional trade but is expanding into new and innovative sectors. The fusion of technology and tradition, business and culture, has set the stage for a new era of economic cooperation.Hosted by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism, the event brought together representatives from China and Ireland's smart manufacturing, trade, catering, and tourism sectors to discuss cooperation and share insights.About the "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" Initiative:The "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" initiative is a program led by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government to promote Chengdu's unique products and culture on the global stage. By fostering international partnerships and showcasing the city's strengths in gastronomy, technology, and culture, the initiative aims to attract global resources and drive economic growth.

