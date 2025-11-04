From Panda City to the World: Food Diplomacy Opens New Chapter in China-Ireland Relations

Sichuan cuisine Panda dumpling Cultural diplomacy

Chengdu showcases its world-famous cuisine and cultural heritage in Dublin, deepening China-Ireland friendship through gastronomy.

DUBLIN, --, IRELAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chengdu, the beloved home of the giant panda, showcased another of its celebrated treasures in Dublin yesterday: its world-renowned cuisine. The "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" & Chengdu-UNESCO City of Gastronomy Promotion Event, held at The Gibson Hotel, demonstrated that the city's influence extends far beyond its most famous residents, with food serving as a powerful ambassador for cultural understanding and international cooperation.The event, themed "Beauty of Tianfu, A Date with Pandas" (天府之美 熊猫之约), masterfully blended the city's identity as the "Panda Capital of the World" with its status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. While the panda remains a symbol of friendship and peace, it was the rich, authentic flavors of Sichuan cuisine that took center stage, opening a new chapter in food diplomacy between China and Ireland."Chengdu's rich culture creates lasting bonds of friendship," said Ms. He Shan, Deputy Chief of Division of Asian, African and Oceanian Affairs, Chengdu Opening-up and International Cooperation Center(COICC). "We invite everyone to discover our vibrant city."The "Chengdu Products and Delicacy Market" was a testament to this vision. Attendees were treated to an array of authentic Sichuan dishes, while the "Interactive Experience-City of Pandas" (互动体验·熊猫之城) and "Cultural Heritage-Creative Crafts" (非遗文创·传承匠心) exhibits provided a deeper look into the culture that shapes this unique region. The fusion of ancient traditions and modern innovation left a lasting impression on all who attended.By leveraging its unique cultural assets—from pandas to peppercorns—Chengdu is forging a new path in international relations. The event in Dublin has successfully demonstrated that a shared appreciation for food and culture can be the foundation for stronger economic partnerships and a more interconnected world.The event was hosted by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism, bringing together representatives from China and Ireland's smart manufacturing, trade, catering, and tourism sectors.About Chengdu's Cultural Diplomacy:Chengdu actively promotes its unique cultural identity on the global stage through initiatives that highlight its status as the home of the giant panda and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. By fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding, Chengdu aims to build lasting international friendships and drive global cooperation.

