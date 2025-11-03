ACASS-OPERATED FALCON 8X COMPLETES MAIDEN FLIGHT TO ANTARCTICA

ACASS Operated Falcon 8X takes first flight to Antarctica The ACASS-operated Falcon 8X crew and San Marino Inspector on the ice runway at Wolf’s Fang, Antarctica, following the aircraft’s first historic landing on the continent. ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation

Global business aviation support services leader ACASS has completed its first-ever flight to Antarctica.

Flights to and from Antarctica are exceptionally rare and complex due to the extreme environmental conditions, logistical challenges, and regulatory coordination required.” — Derek Holter, Vice President of Operations

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global business aviation support services leader ACASS has completed its first-ever flight to Antarctica. The Falcon 8X flight from Cape Town, South Africa to Wolf’s Fang Runway, Antarctica took place on October 28th.Transporting eight team members from White Desert Antarctica and a San Marino CAA inspector, the flight is the first of seven scheduled for the ACASS-operated Falcon over the 11-week Wolf’s Fang operating season.“Flights to and from Antarctica are exceptionally rare and complex due to the extreme environmental conditions, logistical challenges, and regulatory coordination required,” said ACASS Vice President of Operations, Derek Holter. In fact, only 10 business aviation flights are scheduled for the entire season.According to Holter, it took ACASS, White Desert, San Marino and South African aviation authorities, and other stakeholders months to bring the project together.“Multi-jurisdiction coordination and the unique flight environment of Antarctica make this operation a significant milestone for ACASS,” said Holter. “Along with our international experience and commitment to safety, we pride ourselves on operating in the most challenging regions of the world. But Antarctica was the one continent we hadn’t conquered. With the expertise of our outstanding crew and fantastic support from White Desert, now we have.”ACASS is a global leader in business aviation services, specializing in sales and acquisitions, aircraft management, flight crew staffing, and charter. Since 1994, ACASS has delivered best-in-class aviation solutions backed by a commitment to integrity, professionalism, and operational excellence. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.White Desert was co-founded by record-breaking polar explorer Patrick Woodhead, born out of a desire to allow people other than scientists and polar explorers to see the wonders of the remote interior of Antarctica. The company is the first operator to fly guests directly from South Africa (Cape Town) to their privately operated blue-ice runway deep in the Continent's interior.

