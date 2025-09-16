ACASS Receives Third Consecutive Renewal of IS-BAO Stage 3 Registration from IBAC

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide ACASS management team

This prestigious designation, first issued to ACASS in 2017, verifies that Safety Management System activities are fully integrated into ACASS’s operations.

Transparency, authenticity, and integrity are key elements of our corporate identity. When we say we are committed to the highest safety standards, we want to be able to tangibly back that up.” — Andre Khury, CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montreal-based business aviation support services company ACASS has been issued its third consecutive renewal of its' IS-BAO Stage 3 registration from the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC). This prestigious designation, first issued to ACASS in 2017, verifies that Safety Management System (SMS) activities are fully integrated into ACASS’ s aircraft management operations and that a positive safety culture is consistently sustained.“We are constantly expanding and enhancing the support services we offer our clients, but if they don’t have complete confidence in our safety standards, those improvements are meaningless,” says Derek Holter, ACASS VP of Operations. “Our IS-BAO Stage 3 makes it instantly clear that safety is our number one priority.”The International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations was introduced by IBAC in 2003 and ACASS received its initial IS-BAO registration in 2008. It is a code of best practices designed to help flight departments worldwide achieve a superior level of safety and professionalism. The IS-BAO Stage 3 registration is the highest-level registration issued by IBAC and has been awarded to only a select group of aircraft operators worldwide. Audits are conducted every 2-3 years to ensure conformance with the standards and recommended practices.“Transparency, authenticity, and integrity are key elements of our corporate identity” says Andre Khury, ACASS CEO. “When we say we are committed to the highest possible safety standards, we want to be able to tangibly and demonstrably back that up. In terms of safety, the IS-BAO Stage 3 registration proves that we mean what we say.”ACASS is a global leader in private aviation services, specializing in sales and acquisitions, aircraft management, flight crew staffing, and charter. Since 1994, ACASS has delivered best-in-class aviation solutions backed by a commitment to integrity, professionalism, and operational excellence. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.