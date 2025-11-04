SmartBuild Systems and IdeaRoom Announce Partnership to Streamline Design-to-Construction Workflow for Post-Frame

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartBuild Systems , a leader in post-frame building design software, has announced a strategic partnership with IdeaRoom , an innovator in 3D configurators for the building materials industry. This collaboration introduces a fully mobile, customer-facing design experience that connects directly to SmartBuild’s powerful estimating and construction automation platform.The integration allows builders and suppliers to offer clients a complete digital journey—from mobile design to jobsite-ready plans—eliminating barriers between customer engagement, quoting, and construction.“Our goal has always been to make post-frame building design simpler, faster, and more accurate,” said Royden Wagler, Sales Support Team Lead at SmartBuild Systems. “Until now, contractors could design and estimate efficiently inside SmartBuild, but the customer experience wasn’t optimized for mobile. With IdeaRoom, that’s changed. Customers can now explore, customize, and visualize their building on any device—and those same designs flow directly into SmartBuild for accurate pricing and ready-to-build plans.”You can learn more about the partnership and see how it works at smartbuildsystems.com/smartbuild-and-idearoom-design-to-done A Seamless Mobile Experience for Modern BuildersWith this partnership, contractors and suppliers can embed IdeaRoom’s 3D configurator directly on their websites, allowing customers to interact with and design their projects from any smartphone, tablet, or computer. As customers adjust dimensions, materials, and finishes, the system instantly updates their design. Once finalized, those same design files appear within SmartBuild, where contractors can generate detailed material lists, pricing, and construction-ready documents—without double entry or manual rework.According to Wagler, this evolution addresses a growing expectation across the construction sector. “Buyers are researching and making decisions on their phones. If you don’t have a mobile-friendly design tool, you’re invisible to a huge part of your market,” he said. “By integrating IdeaRoom’s configurator with SmartBuild, we’re meeting customers where they are—while still giving builders the back-end accuracy they need.”Meeting Demand in a Growing MarketThe partnership arrives as post-frame construction continues to gain momentum across agricultural, residential, and commercial applications. With rising demand for barndominiums and custom outbuildings, contractors are looking for ways to engage customers earlier and quote faster. The SmartBuild–IdeaRoom integration supports that shift, giving contractors the ability to deliver a professional, mobile-optimized experience that connects directly to their estimating and design tools.“The market is evolving quickly, and customers expect an online experience that’s both visual and immediate,” Wagler added. “This partnership bridges that gap—it lets builders offer an engaging 3D experience without sacrificing the precision or automation that makes SmartBuild so powerful.”About SmartBuild SystemsSmartBuild Systems is the leading software provider for post-frame design, estimating, and construction automation. Built specifically for post-frame builders, suppliers, and manufacturers, SmartBuild delivers an end-to-end workflow that connects design, pricing, and production. Users can create 3D models, generate accurate material lists and construction documents, and deliver client-ready quotes—all from one platform. SmartBuild is used by hundreds of builders across North America to reduce errors, improve speed, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.smartbuildsystems.com About IdeaRoomIdeaRoom embraces simplicity and customer insight to promote dramatic sales growth and efficiency for built-to-order products. The team is passionate about making customers successful by understanding their products, sales strategies, and business goals—and providing an exceptional online experience that helps exceed those goals. With 3D previews, dynamic pricing, and simplified customizations, IdeaRoom’s platform is uniquely positioned to improve lead quality, shorten sales cycles, and increase average sales price. Learn more at www.idearoom.com

