NDDOT crews plan to sweep interstates in Fargo Nov. 4

Fargo, N.D. – Maintenance crews from North Dakota Department of Transportation are expected to sweep Interstates 29 and 94 through the city on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Work is slated to begin at 8 a.m. on I-29 southbound, and will affect at least one lane. Once that is complete, northbound sweeping will begin, continuing to I-94 eastbound and then westbound. Work is expected to be finished by 5 p.m.

This is a moving operation, and motorists are advised to stay alert, follow signs, and watch for equipment and workers when traveling through the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the N.D. Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

