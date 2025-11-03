Cityscape Global 2025: Shaping Cities Around People

Packed conference session at Cityscape Global 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From November 17-20, Cityscape Global 2025, the world’s most attended real estate show, will gather global thought leaders across every aspect of urban development, to share strategic insights on building smarter, more liveable, and resilient urban environments.With global urbanisation set to reach 68% by 2050, and the Middle East’s urban population projected to climb to 75%, human-centric planning is essential. Cityscape Global will spotlight how designing cities around people delivers measurable improvements in health, equity, and economic resilience at the scale that the region’s rapidly expanding cities demand.Taking place on the Main Stage on Day 3 of Cityscape Global, the Future of Living Summit will be focused on Smart Cities of the Future. Rather than simply focusing on the technologies that make a city smart, such as smart transportation and mobility, safety and security, and sustainability – the Summit will centre on the one key element every smart city must be built around: the people living in it.With a strong emphasis on human-centric master planning and people-first services, key global speakers confirmed for Day 3 of Cityscape Global 2025 include:- Sally Capp, Former Lord Mayor of Melbourne- Surella Segú, Mexico’s First Chief Heat Officer- Martha Thorne, Former Executive Director, Pritzker Architecture Prize- Stefano Boeri, Renowned Urban Planner & Architect of Bosco Verticale- Liam Young, Sci-Fi Architect & Founder of the Planet City ConceptThe diverse perspectives and insights of each speaker are expected to encourage global knowledge sharing throughout the day.“I am delighted to be speaking at Cityscape Global 2025 – an event that truly brings together the brightest minds and most visionary projects from around the world”, commented Martha Thorne, Former Executive Director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize.“Cityscape Global stands out for its strong focus on people-first urban planning. It provides a platform to exchange ideas, learn from diverse perspectives, and inspire action toward building more connected, sustainable, and liveable urban environments.”Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious developments will take centre stage at Cityscape Global, showcasing how visionary projects like NHC, New Murabba, Qiddiya City, NEOM, ROSHN, Diriyah Company, Rua Al Madinah, Red Sea Global, and King Salman Park Foundation are redefining the future of urban living. These initiatives go beyond technological innovation, embracing human-centric design, sustainability, and digital transformation to create urban environments that are not only intelligent but deeply liveable.Michael Dyke, CEO at New Murabba commented: “We are looking forward to showcasing New Murabba at Cityscape Global 2025.The event offers an exceptional platform to share our vision for redefining urban living in Riyadh - through seamless technology integration, sustainability, and cultural vibrancy. With Saudi Arabia's real estate investment licenses reaching a record 96,000 units at the end of 2024, the sector's growth underscores the strong investor confidence and momentum driving transformative projects like New Murabba.Cityscape Global is unparalleled in its ability to connect us with an international audience of investors, partners, and thought leaders. It's an invaluable opportunity to share our story, highlight our progress, gain fresh perspectives, and foster global collaborations that will help bring our ambitious vision to life.”ENDSAbout Cityscape Global and TahalufCityscape Global is organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Amid vast ongoing urban development across the Kingdom, Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia provides architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global also provides local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.To learn more, visit: www.cityscapeglobal.com

