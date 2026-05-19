The World’s Real Estate Leaders Gather this November in the Capital of Real Estate at Cityscape Global 2026

Providing direct access to investors, developers and policymakers supporting real estate growth in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cityscape Global 2026 – The Capital of Real Estate is set to return to Riyadh, convening property investors, developers, architects, banks, and government representatives to expand real estate investment opportunities. The event will be held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre (Malham) from 16-19 November, sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) in partnership with the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), Vision 2030, the Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf.A platform aligned with national prioritiesSaudi Arabia continues to prioritise investment across key sectors such as urban development, infrastructure, and entertainment as part of its long-term economic transformation. Cityscape Global brings together the stakeholders, projects, and capital shaping this next phase of growth.His Excellency Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Saudi Arabia, said: “Cityscape Global supports our efforts to expand homeownership and improve access to real estate investment across Saudi Arabia. The scale of last year’s edition, which saw $63 billion in deals signed and over 164,000+ visits, reflects the strength of the market and the role this platform plays in connecting stakeholders. By bringing together developers, investors, and government entities, Cityscape Global helps accelerate delivery and supports our long-term development goals.”Global participation, local impactCityscape Global stands is a leading international platform for the real estate industry, attracting top-tier developers and investors from around the world. In 2025, the event welcomed over 164,000+ visits from 120+ countries, demonstrating true global reach. More than 35,000 investors and professionals formed a powerful international network, and 82 international developers showcased their projects, highlighting Cityscape Global's unmatched international presence. With 600+ exhibitors expected in 2026, Cityscape Global is set to further expand its global footprint.For investors, Cityscape Global is an unparalleled gateway to lucrative opportunities, offering direct access to a diverse portfolio of Saudi and international projects under one roof. Attending institutional investors represent over $6 trillion in assets under management across real estate and infrastructure, underlining the scale of opportunity.Fahad Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer at Qatari Diar, said: "We were honored and pleased to have participated in Cityscape Global 2025. This is our third engagement with this fantastic event, and we are grateful for the opportunities Cityscape Global provides to connect with major real estate development companies. The event offers excellent opportunities for our company to showcase our projects and products. We view Cityscape Global as the ideal platform to connect with investors and business leaders from around the world, which aligns with our ambitions for expansion and growth."In a strong endorsement of this year’s event, a distinguished roster of industry leaders has been confirmed among the Strategic, Diamond, and Platinum Partners.The Strategic Partners include Ajdan, Ajlan & Bros, Al Basateen, Arabian Dyar, Ajlan Riviera, Dar Wa Emaar, Kaden, Al Majdiah, Mohammad Al Habib, Osus, Osool, Al Rashid Properties, Retal, TMG and Zood reflecting broad support from across the region’s real estate sector.Meanwhile, Diamond Sponsors comprise Abyatona, Mobtakeron Realty, Mountain View, Rafal, Saudi Downtown, Thakher Development and Al Woroud Real Estate. Platinum Sponsors include Knowledge Economic City (KEC), Liwan and Tazayud further underscoring the event’s growing prominence within the industry.Programmes launched to support investors in 2026:This year Cityscape Global will showcase targeted initiatives to enhance investor relations.Real Estate Leaders ClubA dedicated programme for senior international investors, developers, and hospitality operators, featuring:• Pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings with local developers, investors, officials, and partners• Private networking, site visits, and curated introductions• Access to expert-led sessions on market trends and investment strategiesG2G Co-LabA government focused platform for Ministers, Mayors and Ambassadors designed to strengthen international collaboration through:• Private roundtables and policy discussions• Expert panels on urban development and infrastructure• Curated networking between public and private sector leaders• A dedicated VIP programme and site toursLooking ahead to 2026Rachel Sturgess, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, said: “In 2025, Cityscape Global brought together capital and funds representing $6.1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure assets under management, including global leaders such as BlackRock, Brookfield, UBS, PGIM, King Street, and Hines. The event reflects its continued scale and relevance as a global meeting point for the real estate industry. In 2026, we will introduce new initiatives to streamline property access, foster strategic partnerships with investors, and create new opportunities for engagement across the real estate ecosystem. Cityscape Global continues to serve as a leading platform connecting global capital with real estate opportunities.”Registration for Cityscape Global 2026 is now open. For more information and to attend, visit: www.cityscapeglobal.com ENDSAbout Cityscape GlobalCityscape Global, the world’s largest real estate exhibition, is a premier platform for shaping the future of urban living and investment. Organised by Tahaluf, a strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF), the event is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Sela, a renowned Saudi event production company, is set to join the partnership soon.Held annually at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center in Malham, Cityscape Global connects developers, investors, architects, consultants, and government entities from around the world. The event fosters collaboration, showcases transformative projects, and drives innovation in the global real estate sector.The 2025 edition of Cityscape Global achieved record-breaking success, with $63 billion in real estate deals and onsite transactions and achieved $6.1 trillion in AUM (real estate and infrastructure assets. Recognised for its excellence, Cityscape Global was honored with the EN Awards for Show Rising Star for its 2024 edition.Join us from November 16-19, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to experience the next generation of real estate innovation and shape the cities of tomorrow, visit www.cityscapeglobal.com About TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Kingdom of Gaming (December 2026), Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com/

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