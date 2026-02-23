LEAP 5: The World’s Most Attended Technology Event Returns to Riyadh, Taking Global Tech Into New Worlds

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP celebrates its fifth edition in Riyadh as it enters a new era for global technology and innovationAs the global technology ecosystem searches for its next frontier in growth, investment and collaboration, Riyadh will once again take centre stage as LEAP returns for its fifth edition from 13 to 16 April 2026. The award-winning global technology event will convene the world’s most influential technology leaders, policymakers, investors and founders to explore how innovation is reshaping economies, industries and society on a global scale.Co-organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Tahaluf, LEAP reflects the Kingdom’s growing role as a global hub for innovation under Vision 2030. This year’s edition will deliver an expanded programme, new platforms and a world-class speaker line-up, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position at the centre of the global technology conversation.Global tech leaders set to convene in RiyadhLEAP 5 is where the architects of the next digital era come together. CEOs and innovators from global tech giants, including Google, Amazon Web Services, Luma AI, AMD, Qualcomm, Cisco, Lenovo, HP, HPE, Huawei, Foxconn, and Cerebras Systems — will join Saudi leaders such as stc, Aramco, Elm, Alat, and HUMAIN, demonstrating the scale of innovation, the power of collaboration, and the tangible impact that emerges when the world’s top tech minds meet in one place.The speaker line-up highlights visionaries defining the future of technology, from Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, advancing cloud infrastructure; Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia, shaping connectivity; to Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, championing applied AI in the region. LEAP will also spotlight frontier innovators including Andrew Feldman (Cerebras Systems), Hanne Jesca Bax (EY), and Chandra Donelson (US Space Force), whose work in AI, data, and next-generation technology demonstrates what industries and governments will rely on tomorrow.Together, these leaders make LEAP 5 a living showcase of global innovation, where ideas meet execution and collaboration turns into impact.Driving global impactAs LEAP marks its fifth edition, it reflects not just growth in scale, but maturity in influence, evolving into a global convening point for leaders shaping the next digital era. Since its launch in 2022, LEAP has grown into the world’s most attended technology event, with a combined total of more than 688,000 attendees, 2,480 startups, 6,200 companies and 5000+ investors across four editions. With a proven record as a launchpad for major announcements and partnerships, LEAP’s fifth anniversary will continue to drive global dealmaking. Following USD 14.9 billion in deals and announcements at the 2025 edition, the platform continues to serve as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, delivering USD 820 million in economic impact from Riyadh to the world.Platforms and technologies shaping the worldLEAP 5 will deliver its most expansive programme yet, spanning more than twenty stages across climate, health tech, fintech, space tech, and smart cities, showcasing breakthrough technologies and real-world adoption transforming industries. DeepFest returns as the region’s leading platform for AI and deep tech, bringing global leaders together to highlight applied AI and next-gen technologies. This year features participation from EY, Snowflake, Alteryx, Agibot and Xerox among others, alongside an immersive Tech Arena with live demonstrations, practical AI use cases and next generation technologies.Bold new zones powered by global and local brandsGameX Creative emerges as one of LEAP 5’s flagship zones, powered by global gaming leaders and Saudi creative pioneers. With Savvy Games Group, ESL FACEIT Group, Hero Esports, Steer Studios, OSN+, Red Sea Film Foundation, MDLBeast, and Kojima Productions shaping the experience, GameX will spotlight the technologies, talent, and investment redefining gaming, esports, and digital storytelling.Sports Tech Hub returns at an expanded scale, convening the institutions and innovators transforming the global sports industry. Leaders from The English FA, La Liga, Saudi Pro League, Juventus FC, Atlético Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Ferrari, and Aston Martin Formula One Team will join athletes, founders, and performance-tech pioneers to explore how AI, data, and immersive technologies are reshaping athlete performance, fan engagement, and commercial growth.LEAP Connect is a new curated environment designed to accelerate meaningful collaboration across the ecosystem. Bringing together founders, investors, C-suite leaders, and policymakers through structured matchmaking and high-value networking, LEAP Connect is built to turn conversations into partnerships and partnerships into deals. Positioned as the connective layer of LEAP 5, it ensures that innovation on stage translates into real-world impact beyond it.Faisal Alkhamisi, Chairman of the SAFCSP, said: “Over the past four years, LEAP has evolved at a rocket-fuelled pace, playing a critical role in nurturing talent, creativity and investment. Yet, this is just the beginning. LEAP will continue to reflect the ever-changing tech landscape and inspire pioneers from across the globe.”LEAP’s Investor and Startup Programme positions Riyadh as a global hub for capital and innovation. Anchored by the Investor and Founder Stage and the USD 1 million Rocket Fuel Pitch Competition, it unites startups and investors across 60 tech verticals, with participation from PIF, SVC, 500 Global, Rakuten Capital, and 20VC, driving cross-border deals and early-stage investment at scale.Mike Champion, CEO of Tahaluf said, “LEAP has become a place where the future is not just discussed but built. The momentum in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary, and as LEAP enters its fifth edition, it will take this ambition into new worlds, unlocking investment and shaping the technologies that will define the next decade. Five editions in, that ambition only grows and LEAP’s impact grows with it.”LEAP is the global platform where minds, companies, and capital converge to shape the future of the intelligent age. From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—supported by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince—continues to lead this transformation and convene the world to deliver lasting technological and economic impact. LEAP 5 is expected to attract more than 201,000 visitors, 600+ startups, 1,000+ speakers, 1,800+ global tech brands, and 1,900+ investors, further cementing its role as a hub for global innovation and collaboration.For ticket information and more programme details, please visit onegiantleap.comENDSAbout LEAP:Saudi Arabia’s desire to shoot for something beyond the realms of the possible presents the ultimate backdrop for LEAP.LEAP showcases the Kingdom’s technology ambition on a global stage as it continues to grow as a hub connecting three continents. The figures speak for themselves as LEAP 2025 had an attendance of over 200,000, making it the most attended tech event in the world. LEAP features the inspiring tech of tomorrow across all major sectors including health, finance, energy, education, digital entertainment, transport, smart cities and more. The event is also led by a speaker faculty of globally celebrated technology innovators, focusing on the most innovative tech case studies from around the world.LEAP is not like any other tech event, from the ground up the community, stakeholders and project team are challenged every day to do something wildly creative and bold, something that reflects the seismic advances in tech adoption being seen in Saudi Arabia.About Tahaluf:Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Tahaluf is responsible for the award-winning tech events LEAP, DeepFest and LEAP East, as well as Money 20/20 Middle East, the Global Health Exhibition, Cityscape Global, Black Hat MEA and CPHI Middle East.For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com

