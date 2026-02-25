RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPHI Middle East and BIO Middle East set to position Saudi Arabia as a global life sciences hub- The 2026 edition reinforces the Kingdom’s commitment to building a world class life sciences ecosystem that delivers national health, economic and innovation benefits- Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market is projected to grow to USD 15.6 billion by 2030, making it one of the fastest‑expanding pharma markets in the Middle East- BIO Middle East set to boost Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology sector, an industry that aims to contribute 3% of KSA’s GDP by 2040Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 25 February 2026: CPHI Middle East and BIO Middle East are set to position Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the global life sciences sector with international industry titans confirmed to headline the inaugural summit.The events will provide a unified life sciences platform, taking place from 11–13 May 2026 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham, Saudi Arabia. Held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, co-located for the first time, the two gatherings will bring together leaders from across the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, establishing Riyadh as the region’s central destination for scientific collaboration, investment and advanced manufacturing.Confirmed exhibitors include Boston Oncology, Johnson & Johnson, Fakeeh Care Group, M42 Arabia, Sinovac Holding Group, Eli Lilly, Novartis and many more. By integrating CPHI Middle East and BIO Middle East, the summits will showcase how the Kingdom is rapidly scaling its pharmaceutical and biotechnology capabilities, in line with Vision 2030 and the National Biotechnology Strategy.Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030, up from USD 11.8 billion in 2024 . Under Vision 2030 plans, biotechnology will contribute more than USD 34 billion to Saudi’s non-oil GDP by 2040, representing 3% of the total . These projections signal the scale of opportunity created by national investment, improving regulatory frameworks and growing international partnerships.Mundhir Al-Hakim, Exhibition Director, CPHI & BIO Middle East, Tahaluf, the event organisers commented: “CPHI Middle East and BIO Middle East 2026 editions are expected to welcome more than 60,000 visitors, 1,000 exhibiting brands and 400+ speakers from more than 100 countries, making it the most comprehensive life sciences gathering ever hosted in the region. Across three days, attendees will engage in strategic panels, technical deep dives, investment forums, scientific sessions, workshops and highlevel ministerial engagements. The event will also introduce the BIO partneringONEplatform to the Middle East for the first time, enabling targeted one-to-one meetings designed to accelerate licensing deals, collaborations and market entry strategies for global and regional companies.”Global medicine spending is projected to reach approximately USD 1.6 trillion in 2025. Pharma and biotech innovation is increasingly driven by rapid advances in AI‑enabled drug discovery, precision medicine and next‑generation modalities, accelerating research while transforming how new therapies are developed and delivered.Saudi Arabia’s National Biotechnology Strategy, launched in 2024, aims to position the Kingdom as a global biotechnology hub by 2040. This includes creating more than 11,000 specialised jobs, localising vaccine and biopharmaceutical production, and accelerating genomics, precision medicine and advanced R&D. These ambitions form the foundation of CPHI Middle East and BIO Middle East, which together will offer an integrated platform spanning the entire value chain, from early-stage scientificdiscovery to manufacturing, distribution and commercialisation.BIO Middle East will offer a programme focused on next generation therapies, cell and gene therapy, digital and data-driven R&D, clinical trial innovation, vaccine development, biomanufacturing and supply chain resilience. It will also host innovation pitches featuring early-stage biotech companies and emerging talent from across the world, giving investors and industry leaders direct access to promising scientific breakthroughs. Practical workshops delivered through the EBD Academy will provide hands on training in partnering, investment readiness and commercialisation, supporting the development of biotech capabilities across the region.CPHI Middle East will highlight the full pharmaceutical landscape, including API suppliers, CDMOs, machinery and equipment providers, packaging innovators, logistics partners, and technology enablers. Its programme will explore quality and GMP excellence, sustainable manufacturing, advanced factory technologies, regulatory alignment and workforce development. Specialist stages including the Women in Pharma Forum and CPHI Academy will offer fresh insights into leadership, skills development and inclusion within the industry.The co-location of the two events will create an end-to-end showcase for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology transformation. This includes dedicated areas such as the Deals Hub for partnership signings, an Investor Programme and a Saudi Biotech Garden highlighting national capabilities, and a series of closed roundtables addressing AI driven drug discovery, rare disease solutions, precision oncology and regional regulatory ecosystems. The entire platform is designed to support Saudi Arabia’s localisation agenda, strengthen international collaboration, and attract long term investment from leading global organisations.ENDSRegistration for CPHI Middle East and BIO Middle East is now open. Registration for CPHI Middle East and BIO Middle East is now open. Further details, including the full agenda and exhibitor information, are available at www.cphimiddleeast.com and www.biomiddleeast.com For more information please contact CPHI@four.agency Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.Tahaluf is responsible for the award-winning tech events LEAP, DeepFest and LEAP East, as well as Money 20/20 Middle East, the Global Health Exhibition, Cityscape Global, Black Hat MEA and CPHI Middle East.For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com

