New AI-Powered Capabilities from EncompaaS Supercharge Copilot’s Effectiveness for Business

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EncompaaS today announced new platform capabilities that enhance Microsoft Copilot’s ability to generate accurate, relevant and business‑specific responses that deliver enhanced business value.Generative AI assistants like Copilot rely on semantic search to locate the content needed to answer a query. However, baseline approaches often struggle to distinguish between final documents, drafts and templates, resulting in the use of incorrect information and, ultimately, irrelevant or hallucinated responses. In addition, AI assistants frequently lack access to the full enterprise data landscape, including legacy systems, file shares and unstructured repositories, limiting their ability to deliver accurate and well-informed answers.EncompaaS addresses these challenges by:- Discovering, classifying and enriching information across the entire data estate (structured and unstructured, on-premises and cloud)- Enriching data with metadata and business purpose classifications, allowing Copilot to perform precise searches and exclude irrelevant or outdated content- Automating governance and applying policies to ensure compliance, security and privacy requirements are met- Preserving and enforcing access controls so Copilot only returns content users are authorized to see- Filtering Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from responses to maintain compliance with privacy regulationsThese capabilities transform Copilot into a trusted decision partner, reducing the risk of leaking sensitive commercial information while creating a strategic advantage for organizations adopting GenAI.“The key differentiator with EncompaaS is that Copilot is sourcing data that’s already been classified, enriched with metadata, and aligned to business purpose,” said Jaimie Tilbrook, Chief Product Officer at EncompaaS. “That means Copilot delivers accurate, relevant and trustworthy answers, eliminating second-guessing and enabling users to act with confidence.”The new capabilities also empower partners to build domain-specific AI agents for functions such as HR and finance and for regulated industries including financial services, pharmaceuticals and government.“This release lays the foundation for clarity, control and confidence with Copilot,” Tilbrook added. “Our mission is to help organizations transform data into a strategic asset, allowing them to get the value from Copilot they have set out to achieve. We recognize that customers are on an AI transformation journey, and each customer is at a different phase of that journey.”Jesse Todd, Chief Executive Officer at EncompaaS, said, “The shift toward agentic AI isn’t about adopting a canned solution – it’s about enabling organisations to re-engineer their processes with intelligence and control. EncompaaS ensures that when organisations introduce AI into their workflows, it’s operating from a foundation of trusted, business-ready data. That’s how we help customers realise meaningful transformation.”Microsoft describes the enterprise AI transformation journey in three phases: (1) human assistant, (2) human-led agents, and (3) agent-operated workflows. EncompaaS helps organisations prepare their data, governance and systems so they can progress from Phase 1 today, move into Phase 2 in the near term, and lay the foundations for Phase 3 as those capabilities mature.About EncompaaSEncompaaS is an enterprise AI data platform that helps the world’s most regulated organisations govern, prepare, and enrich data for the AI era — confidently and compliantly.Purpose-built for unstructured content, EncompaaS empowers organisations to reduce risk, improve data quality, and unlock value through proactive governance and AI readiness.Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in the UK and USA, EncompaaS is trusted by enterprises and government agencies across industries where data complexity, compliance, and lifecycle risk converge.Visit encompaas.cloud to learn more.

