Broken Bow EMS Elevates Prehospital Accuracy with Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® and OneWeight® Systems

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broken Bow EMS , based in Broken Bow, Nebraska, has adopted OneDose and OneWeight from Hinckley Medical , marking another major advancement in prehospital precision and patient safety across the state. The agency now equips crews with connected tools that simplify on-scene medication dosing, improve accuracy for all patient types, and reduce cognitive load during critical moments.From Paper Protocols to Mobile Precision: A New Era in EMS AccuracyBroken Bow EMS first learned about Hinckley Medical’s solutions through the State of Nebraska, which has implemented the OneDose platform statewide to support EMS protocol standardization and safety. Before adopting Hinckley Medical’s system, providers relied on paper protocol references and weight estimates when treating patients under pressure. Now, with OneDose, paramedics can access protocols instantly, calculate accurate dosing, and ensure compliance—all within a single mobile interface. To compliment the software, OneWeight—the first FDA-registered patient scale designed to retrofit directly onto existing ambulance stretchers—captures precise weight in real time. The data connects directly to OneDose through Bluetooth, automatically applying the measurement to treatment calculations for weight-based dosing accuracy.Confidence in Every Call: EMS Teams Achieve New Levels of ConsistencyFeedback from the Broken Bow EMS team has been overwhelmingly positive, emphasizing improved accuracy, speed, and workflow efficiency. The ability to reference digital protocols instantly, capture true patient weights, and automatically link that data to the OneDose platform has delivered measurable benefits. Providers noted that these features have been especially valuable for pediatric cases, where weight-based dosing accuracy is critical and manual length-based tools can fall short. The combination of OneDose and OneWeight ensures that responders can treat confidently, regardless of patient size, age, or complexity.Integrated Technology Supports Performance from Pre-Scene to HandoffBroken Bow EMS serves a diverse rural and regional area, often managing high-acuity emergencies and long-distance transfers. OneDose reduces stress and saves time by removing manual calculations and streamlining data entry. Crews use OneDose before arrival to review protocols and pre-plan dosing, and on scene to calculate and confirm accurate treatments in real time. Soon to be integrated with the agency’s charting software, OneDose will automatically record weight and dosing data and securely transmit key information to patient care reports—ensuring seamless, accurate documentation and continuity of care from pre-scene to handoff.About Hinckley MedicalStreamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys, are designed for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions enable accurate, adaptable treatment and streamlined protocol adherence from pre-scene to ED. www.hinckleymed.com

