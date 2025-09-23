North Sioux City Fire Department Elevates Emergency Care with Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® and OneWeight®

With Hinckley Medical’s precision EMS technologies, exact patient weight is captured directly from the ambulance gurney and transmitted to the OneDose® app, which instantly calculates medication dosages based on North Sioux City Fire Department protocols. Hinckley Medical Logo

OneDose instantly calculates precise medications based on our established protocols and available concentrations. Plus, the system streamlines charting and reporting, saving time and reducing errors.” — Jackie Rentschler, EMS Director at North Sioux City Fire Department

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Sioux City Fire Department (NSCFD) is proud to be the first South Dakota agency to introduce Hinckley Medical ’s OneDose and OneWeight platform , enhancing its emergency services with innovative technologies designed to reduce errors, improve efficiency, and enhance patient safety.Covering the 25-square-mile Dakota Valley Emergency Services District in southeastern South Dakota, the department responds to nearly 800 calls each year, safeguarding a community that swells from 9,000 residents to 15,000 people daily. Faced with growing population density, industrial expansion, and complex medical emergencies, NSCFD sought out a solution that could keep pace with high-acuity demands and reduce provider stress in time-critical situations.Tackling a Longstanding Challenge in EMSFor decades, EMS teams have faced the challenge of estimating patient weight — a practice that frequently leads to dosing errors. With Hinckley Medical’s OneWeight system, exact patient weight is captured directly from the ambulance gurney and transmitted to the OneDose app, which instantly calculates precise medication dosages based on a department’s protocols.Jackie Rentschler, EMS Director at NSCFD, underscored the importance of this upgrade:“The North Sioux City Fire Department strongly supports the OneDose/OneWeight system, an essential tool for our EMS providers. OneWeight solves weight-estimation risks by acquiring patients’ exact weights. And, OneDose instantly calculates precise medications based on our established protocols and available concentrations. Plus, the system streamlines charting and reporting, saving time and reducing errors.”Customized, Flexible, and Provider-FocusedUnlike competing products, Hinckley Medical tailors each implementation to match an agency’s existing protocols and ensures departments can autonomously make easy updates as guidelines evolve. This flexibility is critical for agencies like NSCFD, which must remain agile as their community continues to grow and their risk landscape evolves.“Using the OneDose Admin Console, we can update protocols and notify our team members in real time — a huge advantage over other systems,” Rentschler added.More Than Accuracy — a Complete EMS Workflow Solution• Protocol Customization: Built specifically for each department’s guidelines, with simple updates as standards evolve.• Streamlined Documentation: Saves valuable time on scene and reduces the administrative burden on providers.• Provider Support: By reducing stress and cognitive load, the platform helps EMS professionals focus on critical patient care and minimizes errors.• Adaptability: Designed to scale with departments as communities grow and new needs emerge.• Seamless ePCR Integrations: Ensures that data automatically flow into electronic patient care records, eliminating redundant entry.A Regional Model for Modern EMSWith mutual aid agreements extending its coverage area to 1200 square miles and 115,000 people, NSCFD is a critical safety partner in the region. By embracing OneDose and OneWeight, the department not only strengthens its own capabilities, but demonstrates how technology can help EMS agencies address rising call volumes, high-risk populations, and the demands of more advanced care.About North Sioux City Fire DepartmentUtilizing a combination of fire and EMS volunteers and paid staff, the North Sioux City Fire Department serves communities including North Sioux City, Dakota Dunes, the Big Sioux Township, and Wynstone. Its dedicated members provide fire suppression, prevention, education, rescue, and advanced emergency medical services. www.nscfd.org About Hinckley MedicalStreamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys, are designed for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions enable your operations by ensuring accurate, adaptable treatment and streamlined protocol adherence from pre-scene to ED. www.hinckleymed.com

