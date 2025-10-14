Hicksville Fire District Leads with OneWeight® to Improve Medication Dosing Accuracy

Hinckley Medical’s OneWeight® ambulance gurney scale provides the Hicksville Fire District EMS team with actual-weight precision, improved medication dosing, error mitigation, and enhanced quality assurance. Hinckley Medical Logo

Innovative gurney scale eliminates dosing guesswork and advances precision care in the field.

OneWeight is a great tool to aid patients and providers. Accurate weight is critical for dosing certain medications, especially for pediatric patients and time-sensitive emergencies like stroke care.” — Robert Cabano, Superintendent of the Hicksville Fire District

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hinckley Medical , a pioneer in precision EMS technologies, announced today that the Hicksville Fire District in Hicksville, New York, has adopted the OneWeight ambulance gurney scale to advance medication accuracy, patient safety, and provider confidence in the field. The OneWeight scale easily mounts to virtually any EMS stretcher.The Hicksville Fire District, a volunteer fire department that has combination Paid/Volunteer Tiered EMS response, responds to emergencies across a diverse community that includes residential neighborhoods, commercial businesses, and Long Island’s largest railroad station. With the adoption of OneWeight, Hicksville’s EMS providers gain the ability to capture real-time, accurate patient weights directly from the stretcher, eliminating weight-estimation guesswork that can compromise care.“As several of our protocols have shifted to weight-based medicine, OneWeight is a great tool to aid not only our patients but our providers,” said Robert Cabano, Superintendent of the Hicksville Fire District. “Accurate weight is critical for dosing certain medications, especially for pediatric patients and time-sensitive emergencies like stroke care. OneWeight allows us to deliver safer, more precise treatments, while also improving ease of use and quality assurance for our EMS team.”For many years, prehospital weight-based dosing has relied on visual estimation, age-based charts, and length-based conversions — all of which can lead to dangerous inaccuracies. Research shows that incorrect dosing is one of the most preventable causes of medication error in EMS. By integrating OneWeight into its operations, the Hicksville Fire District is setting a new standard for accuracy, ensuring that critical medications — from seizure treatments in children to Rapid Sequence Intubation — are administered with the highest degree of precision.Using OneWeight, the Hicksville Fire District gains:• Quick precision — actual weights captured directly from the gurney, no extra steps required.• Improved medication dosing — especially for pediatric, cardiac, and stroke patients where precision matters most.• Reduced errors — minimizes the risks of visual estimation and age/length-based charts.• Enhanced quality assurance — lessens cognitive loads so providers can focus on patient care.• Ease of use — designed for busy EMS providers in high-stress environments.“EMS providers already carry a heavy responsibility, often responding in high-stress conditions,” said Tristen Hazlett, CEO of Hinckley Medical. “OneWeight removes uncertainty and empowers them to provide the right dose, for the right patient, at the right time. We are proud to support Hicksville Fire District’s commitment to patient safety and clinical excellence.”About the DistrictFounded more than 127 years ago, the Hicksville Fire District protects 7.5 square miles in Hicksville, NY. The department operates multiple engine and truck companies, a heavy rescue company, a hazardous material team, and an EMS squad. Its volunteer members and employees respond to thousands of emergencies each year, including calls at the largest railroad station on Long Island. www.hicksvillefd.com About Hinckley MedicalStreamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys, are designed for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions enable your operations by ensuring accurate, adaptable treatment and streamlined protocol adherence from pre-scene to ED. www.hinckleymed.com

Hinckley Medical: OneDose® Powered by OneWeight®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.