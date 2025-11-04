Chengdu and Dublin Solidify Culinary Partnership with New Sichuan Cuisine Promotion Center

Authorized Sichuan Cuisine Promotion Center Beauty of Tianfu, A Date with Pandas Beauty of Tianfu, A Date with Pandas2

The unveiling of the “Overseas Promotion Center of Sichuan Cuisine” in Dublin marks a new milestone in Chengdu-Dublin cultural and economic collaboration.

DUBLIN, --, IRELAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A significant step in strengthening the cultural and economic ties between Chengdu and Dublin was marked yesterday with the official unveiling of the "Overseas Promotion Center of Sichuan Cuisine" (川菜海外推广中心). The ceremony, a highlight of the "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" & Chengdu-UNESCO City of Gastronomy Promotion Event, took place at The Gibson Hotel Dublin and was attended by business leaders and government officials from both China and Ireland.The plaque was presented by Shu Jiuxiang of the UCD Confucius Institute and representatives of Chinese restaurants in Ireland, in a symbolic gesture that underscores a new era of culinary diplomacy and bilateral cooperation. This center is poised to become a hub for promoting one of China's most celebrated regional cuisines in Ireland, fostering deeper cultural understanding and creating new opportunities for collaboration in the food and hospitality sectors."This is a milestone for cultural exchange between our two nations," said Tom O'Leary, Fingal County Mayor. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Chengdu."The event, themed "Beauty of Tianfu, A Date with Pandas" (天府之美 熊猫之约), showcased the vibrant business environment of Chengdu through the "Open Chengdu" partnership program roadshow presented by Ms. He Shan, Deputy Chief of Division of Asian, African and Oceanian Affairs, Department of Opening-up and International Cooperation, Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce (CMBC). Presentations from Chengdu-based companies operating in Ireland, including Martin Sutto, General Manager of SIMI Wugo International Leasing Limited, highlighted the complementary strengths of both cities in sectors such as smart manufacturing, trade, and tourism.Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to the "Chengdu Products and Delicacy Market," an immersive experience featuring authentic Sichuan food cooked on-site, as well as innovative high-tech products and cultural heritage crafts from Chengdu. The market provided a tangible taste of Chengdu's dynamic culture and thriving economy, sparking conversations about future collaborations.The event was hosted by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism. Representatives from China and Ireland's smart manufacturing, trade, catering, and tourism sectors gathered to discuss cooperation opportunities and strengthen bilateral ties.About the "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" Initiative:The "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" initiative is a program led by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government to promote Chengdu's unique products and culture on the global stage. By fostering international partnerships and showcasing the city's strengths in gastronomy, technology, and culture, the initiative aims to attract global resources and drive economic growth.

