Electra Vehicles Returns to CES 2026 in Las Vegas to Showcase the Future of Battery Intelligence and AI-Driven BMS.

Our AI platform is turning batteries into software and AI-defined products. From mobility to energy infrastructure, we’re making energy management smarter, safer, and more sustainable.” — Fabrizio Martini, CEO and Co-Founder of Electra Vehicles

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electra Vehicles , the leader in AI-powered battery monitoring and optimization solutions, is returning to CES 2026 ( LVCC, West Hall, Booth #7324 ) to demonstrate how artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining the way batteries are monitored, optimized, and managed across industries.Electra is setting the standard for AI-powered battery intelligence, enabling the management of e-mobility and energy infrastructure through a unified, AI-driven, and scalable platform.Following a breakthrough period that took Electra from European roadshows to coast-to-coast demonstrations in the U.S. - from showcasing its AI-powered technology on the road with a Fiat 500e to driving a Cybertruck from Boston to Vegas for CES 2025 - Electra has industrialized its AI platform, transforming it into a scalable system that powers batteries across electric vehicles, power grids, renewable energy sources, and data centers.“We’ve moved from proving intelligence on the road to deploying it across industries,” said Fabrizio Martini, CEO and Co-Founder of Electra Vehicles. “Our AI platform has transformed batteries into software and AI-defined products that adapt, learn, and optimize in real time — powering mobility and energy infrastructure, including grids, renewables, and data centers, and making energy management smarter, safer, and more sustainable.”SCALING INTELLIGENCE ACROSS PLATFORMS AND GEOGRAPHIESBuilding on its presence at CES 2025, where Electra demonstrated the power of AI-driven battery analytics and management systems (AI-driven BMS) in e-mobility, the company has scaled its technology across the energy infrastructure — extending the same intelligence that once optimized electric vehicles to the broader energy ecosystem, from grid and renewable assets to data centers and automated systems.Built for horizontal and vertical scalability, Electra’s Brain for Batteries extends from individual cells to global fleets of assets, adapting seamlessly across chemistries, platforms, and geographies.Electra’s deployments span North America, Europe, India, Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and South America, accelerating global adoption of AI-powered battery intelligence.WHY IT MATTERSAcross the battery value chain — from vehicle OEMs and fleet managers to energy storage operators — the same challenges persist: inefficiency, cost, and risks. The common denominator: a lack of predictive, connected intelligence across platforms. As electrification accelerates — from vehicles to data centers and renewable grids — the need for real-time battery intelligence becomes critical to unlocking efficiency, longevity, and ROI.THE SOLUTION: ELECTRA'S EVE-AI™ PLATFORMElectra’s EVE-Ai™ platform addresses these industry-wide pain points. It is the most advanced AI-powered brain for batteries — built on:- Billions of data points from cells, packs, and environmental sensors- A chemistry and hardware-agnostic architecture adaptable across use cases- Multiple patented technologies protecting Electra’s algorithms and system design.Trained on over 1.5 billion data points, the EVE-Ai™ platform achieves predictive accuracy within 1% of real-world performance — setting a new industry benchmark for battery intelligence and AI-driven BMS technology.EVE-Ai™ transforms batteries into software-defined assets — intelligent systems capable of monitoring, learning, and optimizing themselves in real-time.The platform integrates two synergistic layers of intelligence:1. EVE-Ai™ Battery Fleet Analytics (BFA) – a cloud-based platform for large-scale monitoring, management, and optimization of EV and stationary battery fleets. It delivers predictive analytics, proactive maintenance, and asset-level visibility to maximize uptime and ROI.2. EVE-Ai™ Adaptive Controls – an embedded intelligence layer that transforms traditional BMS into AI-driven BMS - enabling precise, real-time optimization of charging, health, and safety directly at the edge.“Electra’s AI-powered Brain for Batteries is redefining how batteries create value,” said Giovanni Rossi, Head of Marketing and Communications at Electra Vehicles. “At CES 2026, we’re demonstrating how our AI-driven intelligence platform scales from EV fleets to energy infrastructure — unlocking efficiency, reliability, and global scalability.”IMPACT DELIVEREDAcross the energy landscape, Electra’s technology transforms how operators manage battery assets — from electric vehicles to stationary storage systems, renewable assets, and data centers. Already commercially deployed across fleets and energy assets worldwide, EVE-Ai™ demonstrates proven reliability, scalability, and measurable ROI in live operations. EVE-Ai™ delivers quantifiable business impact:-> Battery asset ROI increase of up to 12% per year for BESS and 15% per mile for EV fleets-> 3+ years of additional life extension-> 40% higher uptime, ensuring predictable energy dispatch and reduced downtimeThese results are achieved through AI-driven battery management, early risk detection, and real-time optimization — turning energy storage into a profit-generating, data-intelligent system.This approach enables utilities, renewable operators, and data center managers to:1. Maximize asset value through predictive control and optimized charge/discharge cycles2. Reduce operational risks with up to three months of early fault detection, mitigating safety events3. Support grid stability and flexibility markets, ensuring stored energy contributes efficiently to decarbonization goalsEXPERIENCE THE FUTURE OF ENERGY INTELLIGENCE AT CES 2026Visitors to CES 2026 can experience live demonstrations of EVE-Ai™’s capabilities — including predictive analytics, real-time optimization, and fleet-level scalability — proving that the future of energy intelligence is already here.🔗 Visit our CES landing page: https://www.electravehicles.com/ces-2026 📍 Visit us at CES 2026, Las Vegas — LVCC, West Hall, Booth #7324ABOULT ELECRA VEHICLES, INC.Electra is the leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of battery technology. Our mission is to drive society forward by powering a sustainable, electric future. We deliver cutting-edge AI/ML-enabled solutions and advanced data analytics to Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, Battery Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, and BESS Operators. By transforming battery performance, safety, and efficiency, we empower key stakeholders to lead the transition toward a cleaner, electrified world.

