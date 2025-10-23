Electra Vehicles Launches Major Upgrade to Its AI-Powered EVE-Ai™ Battery Fleet Analytics Platform

Battery Fleet Analytics Dashboards Battery Fleet Analytics - Verticals

Electra Launches Major Upgrade to Its AI-Powered EVE-Ai™ Battery Analytics Platform, Unlocking Smarter, Predictive Intelligence for Electric Asset Operators.

This release reflects our core mission: to accelerate electrification. With EVE‑Ai™, we’re equipping operators with actionable intelligence directly impacting uptime, ROI, and safety.” — Fabrizio Martini, CEO & Co-Founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electra , the leading AI battery intelligence company and creator of the AI-Brain for Batteries, today announced a major release of its EVE‑Ai™ Battery Fleet Analytics platform. This upgrade introduces a significantly enhanced intelligence engine and a more responsive user experience, designed to help electric asset operators in the e-mobility and energy infrastructure sectors anticipate issues, optimize battery value, and accelerate smarter electrification at scale.BUILT FOR SCALE AND PERFORMANCEAs electric assets scale across e-mobility and energy infrastructure, operators face growing complexity: more assets, more data, and higher stakes for uptime and safety.Electra’s latest release tackles these realities head-on, delivering enhanced predictive analytics and automated fault detection that help operators stay ahead of issues before they impact operations.Combined with a reengineered user experience, including faster performance, mobile-ready views, and customizable alerts, EVE‑Ai™ Battery Fleet Analytics gives operators the tools to manage thousands of assets with precision and confidence.SMARTER INTELLIGENCE, DEEPER VALUEAt the core of this release are powerful upgrades to Electra’s intelligence engine, transforming raw battery data into insight, foresight, and decisive action.These capabilities are powered by Electra’s proprietary physics-informed AI/ML algorithms, refined across EVs and energy storage (ESS), making the platform highly adaptable, predictive, and operationally precise.By combining battery physics, machine learning, real-world usage data, and environmental conditions, the platform now delivers even greater accuracy, earlier warnings, and higher-impact guidance across critical operational areas:-Predictive Fault Detection: Now with even higher confidence, the platform flags early signs of battery degradation and risk - such as deep discharge, overcharge, thermal stress, rapid voltage drops, and temperature or voltage extremes - before they escalate. Operators gain more time to act, reducing downtime and preserving asset performance.- Refined Health Models: More granular data and vertical-specific calibrations now power even more accurate State of Health (SoH) and Remaining Useful Life (RUL) predictions. Tailored to each fleet’s operational reality, these insights enable smarter maintenance planning, longer asset life, and more confident end-of-life decisions.- Smarter Data Processing: A new dynamic preprocessing layer now delivers cleaner, more accurate BMS data by removing outliers in raw signals and so optimizing algorithm performance and ensuring scalability across diverse industry verticals.- Smarter Recommendations Engine: The upgraded engine delivers sharper, context-aware recommendations, guiding users on how to optimize charging behavior, usage patterns, and intervention timing. This helps extend battery life, improve safety, and maximize return on investment, based on real-time performance and long-term degradation trends.- Faster, Clearer, More Responsive Experience: The new EVE-Ai™ platform is optimized for speed, clarity, and situational awareness - whether managing a few assets or thousands. Large fleets load faster, while the interface adapts seamlessly across desktop, mobile, and field environments. Smart auto-refresh, color-coded alerts, and dynamic search filters help operators focus on what matters most, faster.“We designed this upgrade with our users in mind, from EV Fleet Operators to Energy Infrastructure Managers, who need fast insights and real answers from their battery assets. The improved intelligence engine behind EVE‑Ai™ Battery Fleet Analytics transforms raw data into precise recommendations, making every decision more informed, timely, impactful, and easy to access.” — Giovanni Rossi, Head of Marketing and Communications, Electra Vehicles VALUE THAT MATTERSWith this release, enhancing accuracy, scalability, and responsiveness across the platform, operators can now:- Predict and prevent potential faults earlier and with higher confidence, reducing downtime and operational risk.- Optimize performance and ROI through smarter charging, usage, and maintenance strategies that extend battery life and efficiency.- Act faster at scale, with clearer insights, smarter alerts, and a seamless experience across diverse fleets and verticals.“This release reflects our core mission: to make batteries predictable, manageable, and maximally valuable. With EVE‑Ai™ Battery Fleet Analytics, we’re not just visualizing data; we’re equipping operators with actionable intelligence that directly impacts uptime, ROI, and safety. It's a smarter, more scalable way to manage the electrified world.” — Fabrizio Martini, CEO & Co-Founder, Electra Vehicles.GET IN TOUCHTo learn how the enhanced EVE‑Ai™ Battery Fleet Analytics (BFA) platform can help optimize your electrified asset operations or to request a personalized demo, visit https://www.electravehicles.com/contact-us/ Follow Electra Vehicles on LinkedIn for product updates, customer stories, and industry insights.ABOULT ELECRA VEHICLES, INC.Electra is the leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of battery technology. Our mission is to drive society forward by powering a sustainable, electric future. We deliver cutting-edge AI/ML-enabled solutions and advanced data analytics to Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, Battery Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, and BESS Operators. By transforming battery performance, safety, and efficiency, we empower key stakeholders to lead the transition toward a cleaner, electrified world.

