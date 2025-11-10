Electra Vehicles Selected to Join NVIDIA Inception Program to Power the Next Generation of Intelligent Energy Systems

Electra Selected to Join NVIDIA Inception Program

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electra Vehicles , the leading AI-Cleantech and deeptech software company on a mission to unlock the full potential of battery technology, has been selected to join the NVIDIA Inception program, which, as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stated, represents “NVIDIA’s commitment to partnering with the world’s most innovative startups.”The NVIDIA Inception program is a global platform that helps startups accelerate innovation and growth by providing access to NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art technologies, ecosystem, and support network, connecting visionary companies redefining the future of AI and computing. Electra’s selection for the program highlights its alignment with NVIDIA’s vision and reflects recognition of its leadership in AI-powered Energy Intelligence.Founded in Boston in 2015, Electra’s roots trace back to early research with NASA, where foundational work in energy management inspired the company’s focus on adaptive intelligence for energy and e-mobility systems. Today, Electra’s Ai-Brain for Batteries™ optimizes performance, safety, and lifespan across e-mobility, energy infrastructure (including grids, renewables, and data centers), and humanoid/robotics applications.“Our mission has always been to make energy systems as intelligent as the world they power,” said Fabrizio Martini, CEO and Co-Founder of Electra. “Being part of the NVIDIA Inception program amplifies that vision—connecting Electra to a global innovation ecosystem where advanced computing and embedded AI come together to push the limits and accelerate what AI can do for sustainability and human progress.”Through its flagship EVE-Ai™ software suite, Electra delivers advanced battery analytics and optimization tools, including digital twin modeling, real-time monitoring, and predictive control strategies. These solutions enable manufacturers, fleet operators, and energy providers to maximize battery health, efficiency, and ROI—transforming data into actionable intelligence across the entire battery lifecycle.Electra’s Brain for Batteries™ is powering the energy transition across electric mobility, stationary storage, and data center applications, making batteries think and transforming them into software-defined energy assets. Industrialized for scale, the platform now operates across North America, Europe, India, Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and South America—driving the worldwide adoption of AI-powered battery intelligence and next-generation battery management systems (AI-driven BMS).Building on its membership in the NVIDIA Inception program, Electra will align its embedded AI software with NVIDIA’s advanced edge processors to explore next-generation, AI-ready battery management systems. This synergy will leverage NVIDIA’s chip-level computing power and Electra’s intelligent energy software, paving the way for software-defined, AI-powered energy systems across mobility, infrastructure, and renewable applications.“At Electra, we see this as more than a technological milestone. It’s a signal of alignment with one of the world’s most forward-thinking innovation ecosystems,” added Giovanni Rossi, Head of Marketing and Communications at Electra Vehicles. “From our NASA origins to this new collaboration with NVIDIA, our journey has always been driven by curiosity, ambition, and the belief that AI can help humanity build a more efficient and sustainable world.”ABOULT ELECRA VEHICLES, INC.Electra is the leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of battery technology. Our mission is to drive society forward by powering a sustainable, electric future. We deliver cutting-edge AI/ML-enabled solutions and advanced data analytics to Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, Battery Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, and BESS Operators. By transforming battery performance, safety, and efficiency, we empower key stakeholders to lead the transition toward a cleaner, electrified world.ABOUT NVIDIA Inception ProgramThe NVIDIA Inception program helps startups accelerate innovation and growth by providing access to NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art innovations, ecosystem, and support network.© 2025 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and all other trademarks and references mentioned in this document are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

