Catena Zapata Hosts First Wine Dinner in Miami with Exclusive Reception by C&M Executive

35 C&M guests will enjoy an evening of strategic networking and experiences at Sexy Fish

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning Catena Zapata, named 13 times one of the Top 100 wineries in the world by Wine & Spirits, is hosting its First Wine Dinner today at the sophisticated and renowned Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, USA. On this occasion, C&M Executive, a Brazilian company specializing in cloud corporate communication solutions and IT support, will host an exclusive dinner for 35 guests, including executives and business leaders, offering an experience that combines fine dining, Catena Zapata wines, and high-level networking.“More than a dinner, this is a celebration of the connections that drive business. Each event like this reinforces what we believe: strong relationships are the foundation of performance,” highlights Emerson Carrijo, CEO of C&M Executive.This is the second event this year in the United States organized by C&M Executive, following the success of its experience at the Miami Open, where the company hosted guests in an exclusive suite, strengthening relationships and opening new business opportunities.The gathering is part of C&M’s strategy to strengthen relationships and expand its international presence, connecting companies and people through unique experiences that go beyond the traditional corporate environment. Every detail of the dinner was designed to reflect elegance, exclusivity, and performance, values that have marked C&M Executive since its founding in 2002.Under the leadership of Emerson Carrijo (CEO) and Leandro Motta (COO), C&M Executive has already consolidated its presence in the United States and is expanding in Mexico, reinforcing its strategic role in strengthening business operations based on technology, innovation, and results.About C&M ExecutiveFounded in 2002, C&M Executive stands out in providing and distributing cloud corporate communication services and IT support. As the largest GoTo partner in Latin America, the company offers solutions that simplify communication, increase productivity, and deliver strategic results for large and medium-sized enterprises, connecting markets and people with cutting-edge technology, trust, and innovation.More information: www.cemexecutive.com

