Brazilian company brings consultative, integrated support to the United States

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&M Executive, a Brazilian leader in unified communication solutions, is entering the U.S. market with a complete ecosystem that combines carrier services, specialized consulting, channel integration, and strategic support — all in one platform.While most carriers in the U.S. offer only technical services and standardized support, C&M Executive stands out by delivering personalized solutions powered by artificial intelligence, automation, and specialized human assistance. Calls, video conferences, WhatsApp, social media, and corporate chat are seamlessly connected on a single intelligent platform, creating truly integrated communication.“We bring together what is usually separate. We handle carrier services, consulting, integration, and support — always focused on efficiency and customer experience,” says Emerson Carrijo, CEO of C&M Executive.AI capabilities in C&M’s system automate repetitive tasks, such as message triage, contact classification, and instant responses via chat and WhatsApp, improving speed and accuracy. Integration with social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn ensures companies can maintain continuous, professional engagement with clients without switching between multiple platforms.Through close, strategic consultative support, C&M Executive helps companies rethink communication workflows, reduce rework, and turn support into a competitive advantage.“Our goal is to simplify complexity — to show that cutting-edge technology and human connection can work together to create truly integrated communication experiences,” adds Carrijo.The arrival of C&M Executive in the United States marks a new era of unified corporate communication, combining AI with a human touch, where every channel works together and every client is treated as unique.About C&M ExecutiveFounded in 2012, C&M Executive specializes in cloud telephony and unified communication solutions, connecting calls, video conferences, WhatsApp, social media, and chat on a single intelligent platform. The company offers advanced technology, AI, automation, and strategic consulting to optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance corporate communication experiences. More information: www.cemexecutive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.