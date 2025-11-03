SDDOT Snowplow Naming Contest Returns for Sixth Year

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The sixth annual Snowplow Naming Contest hosted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is now open through Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. Over the past five winters, SDDOT has engaged thousands of South Dakotans in naming snowplows across the State. On average, the SDDOT contest draws 700 submissions annually from individuals, classrooms, and businesses.

“Each winter, South Dakotans place their trust in the SDDOT to keep our state highways open. From families traveling statewide for recreational purposes to truck drivers transporting goods that fuel our economy, everyone depends on a reliable and safe public transportation system,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Last winter, SDDOT introduced a new text notification service that provides subscribers with direct updates for any winter-related Interstate closure. This free service builds upon our SD511 system, making it even easier for drivers to access current information seamlessly.”

Snowplow Naming Contest and Blizzard Bracket:

Find the Snowplow Naming Contest graphic on the SDDOT home page at https://dot.sd.gov. This graphic links to the contest page and online entry form. Multiple entries may be submitted through the online form. Once the contest closes in mid-December, SDDOT staff will then vote for their favorite entries. In January, SDDOT will announce one officially named snowplow within each of its 12 SDDOT geographic areas across South Dakota. To date, sixty plows have been officially named through the contest. All named SDDOT snowplows remain in active service.

As part of the contest, SDDOT also creates snowplow and winter driving awareness coloring sheets, crossword puzzles, and word finds for families and classrooms. New materials are available for download on the contest page at https://dot.sd.gov/snowplow.

A few years ago, SDDOT added the Blizzard Bracket competition during the March Madness season. The Blizzard Bracket provides additional opportunities to engage with the public and promote winter safety messaging during the often snow-filled spring months. The Blizzard Bracket includes all named plows.

In 2025, SDDOT partnered with the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) to co-host the Dakota Battle of the Blades, featuring top snowplow names from each state. When the final votes were tallied, “Thaw Patrol” (named by the first-grade class at Winner Elementary) was crowned champion over North Dakota’s “Plower Ranger.” SDDOT hosted a celebration at Winner Elementary for "Thaw Patrol" with Governor Larry Rhoden to celebrate the victory for South Dakota. Find photos and videos from the celebration here.

“While we cannot predict the winter weather, all of us can control how we prepare and respond,” Jundt added. “The snowplow naming contest helps us build awareness about SDDOT’s winter maintenance operations and the many resources available to the traveling public to make safe travel decisions.”

SDDOT Winter Weather Hub:

The SDDOT offers a one-stop web page for all winter-related road conditions at https://dot.sd.gov/winter-weather-hub. This web page provides press releases for South Dakota Interstate closures, links to SD511 services, real-time photos and videos of snowplow maintenance operations, downloadable safety posters, and additional travel resources.

Interstate Closure Texts:

To receive South Dakota Interstate winter-related closure updates, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text SDInterstates to 605-836-8836. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

SD511:

For the latest road and weather conditions, please use https://www.sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications, a free service that allows users to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closures and travel advisories along routes of their choice. The SD511 app is also available for download, providing travelers with real-time information at their fingertips.

County and Tribal Information:

Counties and tribes are able to enter No Travel Advisories and Road Closures directly into the SD511 traveler information system. This localized information further enhances communication efforts with South Dakota travelers.

Social Media:

Stay up-to-date with winter-related travel conditions by following SDDOT on Facebook, (X), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

