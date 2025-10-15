Traffic Shift and Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled on Interstate 90 at Hartford (Exit 387)

For Immediate Release:

HARTFORD, S.D. – Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement and bridge on Western Avenue over Interstate 90 at exit 387 (Hartford), marking the completion of phase one of construction. Two lanes of traffic will remain open on the new pavement on Western Avenue with a 10-foot width restriction in place. A temporary westbound off-ramp will be utilized during construction of the permanent off-ramp.

Phase two construction will begin immediately and will include building the second half of the bridge and Western Avenue. Work will continue through the fall and winter as weather allows.

In addition, overnight closures are scheduled to take place on I-90 for bridge removal work:

From 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, eastbound I-90 traffic will be diverted around the closure via the on-ramp and off-ramp at exit 387.

From 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, traffic will be in a two-way configuration, and the westbound off-ramp will be closed. Traffic will be advised to use the westbound off-ramp at exit 390.

The prime contractor for this $12.6 million project is D & G Concrete Construction Inc. of Sioux Falls, S.D. The overall project completion date is June 2026.

https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/interstate-90-exit-387-hartford

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword I90Exit387 to 605-566-4041.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.



For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

https://dot.sd.gov

