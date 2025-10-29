Lane Restriction Planned on U.S. Highway 12 at West End of Missouri River Bridge Near Mobridge

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025



Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930



MOBRIDGE, S.D. – During the afternoon hours on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, the west end of the Missouri River Bridge over U.S. Highway 12 (located just west of Mobridge) will be reduced to one 11-foot wide lane of traffic. The planned lane reduction will be in place while contractors place a six inch depth of asphalt concrete at the west end of the bridge.

The width restriction will be in effect Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, during the daytime working hours. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Highway 12 will be open to normal two-way traffic during the overnight hours.

