Flycatcher Partners with GetHairMD to Bring Advanced Hair Restoration Solutions to Spicewood, TX

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flycatcher, a medical aesthetics studio designed specifically for men, announces an exclusive partnership with GetHairMD™ to bring advanced hair restoration solutions to Spicewood and the surrounding communities.Flycatcher, founded by Chris Heiler, has built its reputation on providing men with a space that prioritizes comfort, transparency, and natural results. With the addition of GetHairMD’s comprehensive suite of hair restoration solutions, the studio is expanding its offerings to address one of the most common and confidence-impacting concerns for men: hair loss.The partnership introduces Flycatcher patients to GetHairMD’s multi-modality approach, which integrates advanced laser therapy, AI-powered HairMetrix analysis, DNA-based personalized treatment protocols, prescription topicals, and patented at-home products, including premium bioavailable nutritional support. These treatments, proven to achieve success rates exceeding 90 percent, offer men non-invasive and non-surgical solutions with no downtime.“Hair loss can be one of the most frustrating experiences for men, and it deserves the same thoughtful approach as any other part of personal care,” said Chris Heiler, Founder of Flycatcher. “Partnering with GetHairMD allows us to bring the most advanced, medically proven hair restoration solutions to our clients, while staying true to our promise of simplicity, comfort, and natural-looking results.”Flycatcher’s “Peace of Mind Promise”, which includes commitments to proven treatments, minimizing discomfort, straightforward pricing, and never rushing the patient experience, perfectly complements GetHairMD’s philosophy of personalized, physician-directed care. Together, the partnership ensures men in Spicewood and nearby Austin communities gain access to advanced hair restoration.“Flycatcher represents exactly the type of partner we look for — an innovative practice dedicated to patient-centered care and building trust with their community,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “Their male-focused model is a natural fit for integrating our multi-modality hair restoration platform, and this partnership gives Central Texas men access to solutions they simply could not get until now.”Under the exclusive territory model, Flycatcher is now the premier provider of GetHairMD’s hair restoration protocols in Spicewood. This ensures patients benefit from the region’s only access to AI-driven hair analysis, DNA-personalized treatment plans, and advanced combination therapies proven to restore confidence and revitalize hair health.About FlycatcherFlycatcher is a medical aesthetics studio located in Spicewood, Texas, tailored specifically for men. The practice offers a curated range of services centered on comfort, natural-looking results, and simplicity. Led by Founder, Chris Heiler, and supervising physician, Dr. Aurash Esmaili, Flycatcher offers treatments including injectables, laser therapies, and advanced skin care, now expanded with GetHairMD’s comprehensive hair restoration platform. For more information, please visit: www.flycatcher.men About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company’s multi-modality approach combines AI-powered diagnostics, DNA-based treatment personalization, and clinically proven non-invasive therapies to achieve success rates exceeding 90 percent. With more than 55 locations nationwide, GetHairMD partners exclusively with leading practices to bring advanced hair restoration to local communities. For more information, please visit: www.gethairmd.com

