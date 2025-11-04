Phoenix Orthodontists Discuss Self-Ligating Braces Candidacy

The team at Murphy Orthodontics highlight who may be a candidate for Pitts 21™ self-ligating braces.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancements in orthodontic technology continue to expand the treatment options available to patients seeking a straighter and healthier smile. Among these innovations, self-ligating braces have gained attention for their efficient, low-friction design and potential for improved patient comfort. The orthodontic team at Murphy Orthodontics explains that the Pitts 21™ self-ligating braces can be an effective solution for many orthodontic concerns, though candidacy generally depends on each individual’s unique needs.Self-ligating braces differ from traditional braces in their bracket and wire mechanics. Rather than using elastic ties to hold the wire in place, the Pitts 21™ system incorporates a sliding clip mechanism that gently secures the wire while allowing for greater movement. This design can reduce friction and pressure, promoting more efficient tooth alignment and potentially shorter treatment times.According to the Phoenix orthodontists , self-ligating braces are often chosen by patients who value both effectiveness and convenience. “The Pitts 21™ system provides a modern approach to orthodontic care,” the team explains. “Its design helps maintain consistent tooth movement while minimizing the number of adjustments needed throughout treatment.”Determining CandidacyThe doctors note that self-ligating braces can address a wide range of orthodontic issues, including crowding, spacing, and bite irregularities such as overbites or crossbites. However, a thorough evaluation is essential before determining whether this system is appropriate for a particular case.Candidates for self-ligating braces typically include individuals who:• Have mild to moderate alignment concerns• Exhibit healthy gums and teeth• Are able to maintain good oral hygiene throughout treatment• Prefer a lower-profile, streamlined orthodontic applianceWhile self-ligating braces can accommodate many types of orthodontic corrections, certain complex cases may still benefit from traditional braces or other treatment methods. The orthodontists emphasize that treatment recommendations are made based on each patient’s specific dental anatomy, bite function, and aesthetic goals.Benefits of Pitts 21 Self-Ligating BracesThe Pitts 21™ system has been developed with both clinical efficiency and patient experience in mind. The orthodontic team at Murphy Orthodontics highlights several features that distinguish it from conventional bracket systems:• Reduced Friction: The self-ligating design allows the archwire to move more freely within the bracket, which can lessen discomfort often associated with tooth movement.• Fewer Office Visits: Since adjustments are typically simpler and less frequent, patients may experience more convenient appointment scheduling.• Improved Oral Hygiene: Without elastic ties, there are fewer places for plaque and debris to collect, supporting better long-term gum health.• Compact Design: Pitts 21™ brackets are smaller and smoother, minimizing irritation to the cheeks and lips and offering a more refined appearance.“These features can contribute to a more streamlined orthodontic process,” the team explains. “Patients often appreciate the combination of comfort, efficiency, and results.”Comparing Self-Ligating and Traditional BracesTraditional braces rely on elastic or metal ties to hold the archwire in position, which can create more friction and require more frequent adjustments. In contrast, self-ligating braces can maintain secure control over tooth movement while allowing the wire to move more naturally. The term “self-ligating” refers to the system’s use of memory wires that naturally move within the brackets to facilitate progressive tooth alignment. The orthodontists note that this can translate to a gentler, more consistent application of pressure on the teeth.However, the doctors caution that not all patients will experience significantly faster treatment times with self-ligating braces. “While the system’s design can promote efficiency, overall treatment duration depends on a variety of factors, including the complexity of alignment issues and patient compliance,” the team adds.What to Expect During TreatmentFor those who qualify for self-ligating braces, treatment typically begins with a detailed orthodontic consultation. Using digital scans or molds, the orthodontists create a customized treatment plan to achieve optimal alignment and bite function.Once the braces are placed, periodic checkups allow the doctors to monitor progress and make necessary adjustments. Since the Pitts 21™ bracket system is designed for smoother tooth movement, these visits may be shorter or spaced further apart than with traditional braces.The orthodontists emphasize that patient participation plays a vital role in achieving successful results. Maintaining proper oral hygiene, following dietary guidelines, and attending scheduled appointments are key components of the treatment process.Other Orthodontic OptionsIn addition to Pitts 21™ self-ligating braces, patients may be eligible for clear braces or Invisalignclear aligners. Invisalign, for example, provides a removable, nearly invisible alternative for individuals who prefer a treatment option without fixed brackets or wires.The orthodontic team encourages patients to discuss all available options during their consultation to determine which approach aligns best with their goals, lifestyle, and clinical requirements.Advancements in Patient-Centered CareThe growing availability of advanced orthodontic technologies reflects a broader shift toward more personalized and comfortable treatment experiences. The doctors at Murphy Orthodontics note that systems like Pitts 21™ allow clinicians to fine-tune tooth movement with greater precision while supporting patient comfort throughout the process.“Orthodontic care continues to evolve,” the team says. “Innovations like self-ligating systems enable orthodontists to deliver efficient, effective treatment that meets the modern patient’s expectations.”About Murphy OrthodonticsMurphy Orthodontics is an orthodontic practice serving patients throughout the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. The practice provides comprehensive orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults, offering a full range of treatments including traditional braces, clear braces, self-ligating braces, and Invisalign. Known for its patient-centered approach, the team emphasizes comfort, efficiency, and personalized treatment planning. In addition to using advanced technology, our board-certified orthodontists are members of the American Association of Orthodontists. They are available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Murphy and his practice, please visit murphyorthodontics.com and facebook.com/MurphyOrthodontics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.murphyorthodontics.com/practice-news/phoenix-orthodontists-discuss-self-ligating-braces-candidacy/ ###Murphy OrthodonticsPhoenix/Scottsdale Office:5355 East High StreetSuite 105Phoenix, AZ 85054(602) 482-0022Goodyear Office:14553 W. Indian School Road#100Goodyear, AZ 85395(623) 932-9212Rosemont Media

