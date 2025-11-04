Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Shares Insight on Electric Toothbrushes and Oral Health

Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin B. Sands, DDS shared expert advice on toothbrush care and selection in recent CBS News and Women’s Health features.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Hollywood’s “Dentist to the Stars,” Kevin B. Sands – a top cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills – is renowned for his ability to bring out the unique beauty in every smile. He is proficient in a variety of cosmetic dentistry options to straighten, brighten, and otherwise enhance smile quality, not limited to porcelain veneers , Invisalign, and comprehensive smile makeover procedures.Beyond his reputation for crafting beautiful smiles, Dr. Sands is frequently consulted for his broad expertise in oral health. Recently, he was quoted in Women’s Health and CBS News articles focused on toothbrush use and maintenance.The Women’s Health piece (1) discusses the benefits of electric toothbrushes. Dr. Sands evaluates specific high-end electric toothbrush models, commenting on how their features (like adaptive pressure sensors and brush-tracking via app) can support a patient’s dental health. He also emphasizes the potential benefits of toothbrushes with oscillating or sonic technology, and suggests readers look for features like built-in timers and pressure sensors.Meanwhile, in the CBS News article (2), Dr. Sands contributes practical guidance on toothbrush hygiene and replacement intervals. He recommends that readers replace their toothbrush every three to four months to maintain effective bristle performance and minimize bacterial build-up. He also advises changing toothbrushes after an illness, rinsing them with hot water after each use, and storing them in a clean, dry place.Furthermore, Dr. Sands underscores the importance of oral health in maintaining a radiant, star-quality smile. He encourages patients to consult a qualified cosmetic dentist for any oral health concerns or general dentistry needs.Resources:(1) Women’s Health: 5 Best Electric Toothbrushes Of 2024, Tested By Dentists(2) CBS News: How often should I replace my toothbrush? A dentist weighs inAbout Kevin B. Sands, DDSDr. Kevin Sands is internationally recognized for his aesthetic dentistry services. Known by many as the “Dentist to the Stars,” Dr. Sands has transformed the smiles of various A-list celebrities – including Kylie Jenner, Miles Teller, and Robert Downey Jr. Dr. Sands is an alumnus of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, as well as an esteemed member of both the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). He is frequently featured in television, print, and digital media for his expertise in oral wellness and smile design. Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Sands, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/beverly-hills-cosmetic-dentist-shares-insight-on-electric-toothbrushes-and-oral-health/ ###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

