Inside TimeKrishna’s AI Core: World’s only AI Social Platform fuses LLMs, Diffusion, Real-Time Rendering in One System

Build Your Filmfare In 1 Hr on Time Krishna Abdulla Shaik, Head of Technology at TimeKrishna

Built entirely from intelligence, not algorithms; TimeKrishna’s AI core merges language models, diffusion, real-time rendering to generate posts in 90 seconds.

VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeKrishna, the world’s first AI Social Platform built entirely on the YayEye Engine by Tech Raid Inc, has unveiled its next-generation tech framework under the leadership of Abdullah Shaik, TimeKrishna’s Head of Technology. Unlike generative tools that bolt AI onto existing social media, TimeKrishna’s foundation itself is AI native, self-learning, and engineered for expression at scale.The YayEye Engine merges large-language models, diffusion systems, and real-time rendering into one native pipeline that generates visual and narrative content in seconds. No cameras, no editing, no post-production. Every user can type a thought and watch it evolve into a cinematic “Treel” a short, AI-generated story with image and script, in under 90 seconds.“Every social platform so far has been built for content. TimeKrishna is built from intelligence,” said Leo Cyriac, Chief Technology Officer of TechRaid Inc. “The YayEye Engine isn’t a plugin; it’s a living framework that understands cultural nuance, context, and emotion, generating authentic local stories at global scale.”Abdullah Shaik, who leads the platform’s AI systems, added: “We built a multilingual AI network that learns from how people think, not just what they type. That’s what makes TimeKrishna different; it’s not algorithmic social media, it’s social AI.Powered by a distributed GPU-LPU hybrid architecture, the system is designed to handle millions of concurrent AI interactions across languages and regions, something no legacy social platform was architected to do. TimeKrishna’s approach replaces the traditional create-upload-share cycle with a search-create-share loop, collapsing every stage of content creation into a single generative act."As TimeKrishna prepares for its upcoming IPO, its core technology positions it ahead of the curve not as another social app, but as the operating system for the next era of human expression.

