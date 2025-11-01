Tech Raid Inc. Delaware to Take TimeKrishna Public in 2026; India’s First AI Social Platform Built on its YayEye Engine

Tech Raid Inc Delaware Tech Raid Founder and CEO Satvik Gangavarapu - Photograph by Hari Prasad YayEye to enter and overtake Social Media with Search Create Share TimeKrishna

TechRaid Inc. (Delaware) to take India's first AI social platform, TimeKrishna, public in 2026 on Indian Stock Exchange, built on its proprietary YayEye engine.

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechRaid Inc., the Delaware based AI Product holding company, today announced that its Indian subsidiary, TimeKrishna, is preparing to go public in 2026, making it the first AI-native product to pursue a listing from India.Built on the YayEye Search Create Share Engine, TimeKrishna merges artificial intelligence, generative content design, and intelligent social networking in a way that redefines the consumer internet experience for emerging markets. The IPO is expected to provide capital for scaling the platform across India and Southeast Asia, while solidifying TechRaid Inc.’s cross-border growth strategy in the AI-driven consumer space.“TimeKrishna is our thesis in motion: AI-first infrastructure, consumer-facing design, and market-native distribution, all layered into one global product narrative,” said a spokesperson for TechRaid Inc. “This public listing marks the beginning of a new asset class AI-native social platforms; and we believe India is the ideal first market.”TimeKrishna, is purpose-built for the next billion users, enabling personalized digital interactions, adaptive communities, and generative content clusters. Its development has been accelerated through the YayEye platform (valued by GIM.cpa at $12 Billion), TechRaid's proprietary infrastructure designed for AI-native applications.“We see this as a blueprint for future public internet companies,” the spokesperson added. “The public deserves access to intelligent platforms and we intend to deliver that through a regulatory-compliant, cross-border, and transparent approach.”The company is currently finalizing legal and merchant banking partnerships in India, with regulatory filings expected to begin in December 2025.About TechRaid Inc.TechRaid Inc. is a Delaware-based AI Native Product holding and development company focused on the development, acquisition, and scaling of AI-native consumer technologies. Through its network of cross-border subsidiaries, TechRaid builds public-ready digital infrastructure for the next generation of global platforms.About TimeKrishnaTimeKrishna is an AI-native B2C social media platform in Southeast Asia, offering dynamic, personalized, and expressive user interactions at scale. Designed to serve the next generation of mobile-first internet users, TimeKrishna is built on YayEye’s modular co-creation architecture.About YayEyeYayEye is a triple ecosystem AI infrastructure platform and the category creator for Search. Create. Share, enabling rapid development of creator-aligned consumer products. It provides modular architecture for AI-based content generation, platform logic, and dynamic UX design, powering next-gen apps like TimeKrishna.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.