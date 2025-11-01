TimeKrishna – India’s First AI Platform IPO, Coming in 2026 from Vizag

Create your Times of India in 1 Hour TimeKrishna Tech Raid Inc Delaware

TimeKrishna the first AI Platform IPO in India, announces shift of its AI and technology operations to Visakhapatnam, ahead of its planned IPO in 2026

VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeKrishna, India’s first AI-based social media platform, has announced the relocation of its core technology operations to Visakhapatnam (Vizag); a strategic move aligned with the city’s emergence as a fast-growing digital innovation and startup hub.This transition is part of TimeKrishna’s broader expansion strategy as it prepares for its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026. With Andhra Pradesh actively promoting Vizag as India’s next smart city and digital capital, the company is laying deep operational foundations in the region across AI, engineering, and product innovation.“Vizag is not just a city, it’s becoming a movement. We see it as the ideal home for India’s next wave of AI-led growth,” said Satvik Gangavarapu, Founder of TimeKrishna. “Relocating here lets us build in sync with the energy, resources, and long-term tech vision that the state is championing.”TimeKrishna will now shifts its based for engineering, AI development, and product design functions in Vizag, while continuing to operate satellite teams in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The company also aims to partner with the Andhra Pradesh Government to launch training initiatives, AI R&D centers, and creative content programs in the region in the coming weeks.This move reinforces TimeKrishna’s ambition to build India’s first globally competitive, AI-native social platform — one that reflects both technological depth and regional diversity, while leading the next era of consumer intelligence from India to the world.About TimeKrishnaTimeKrishna is India’s first AI-native social media platform, designed to enable intelligent, personalized, and expressive digital interactions. As the only B2C product of its kind in the country and the world, TimeKrishna merges deep AI infrastructure with user-centric design to redefine what it means to be social in the modern age. The platform is owned by Tech Raid Inc., and operates on its proprietary YayEye engine, currently valued at $12 billion.

