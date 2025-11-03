Tripadvisor unveils Common Ground that brings together two public figures from different worlds

Professor Green & Jimmy Doherty

UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across three cinematic pilot episodes filmed in London’s iconic Shoreditch, Common Ground pairs some of Britain’s most recognisable personalities - from celebrity chefs to rappers, comedians, and activists - for unscripted journeys through one of the UK’s most creative districts.The result is raw, funny, and deeply human, creating a series that explores culture through the lens of empathy, curiosity, and the simple joy of breaking bread together.“We’re reimagining the way stories about travel are told. It’s less about distance, more about discovery. It’s a reminder that we don’t have to go far to find beauty, kindness, and common ground,” said Adam Ochman, Global Head of Tripadvisor’s creative studio, WanderlabThree Episodes. Endless Connection.Michelin-starred chef Monica Galetti and BAFTA-winning comedian Daisy May Cooper collide in an unexpected day of laughter and honesty. From Redchurch Street to a pottery class gone delightfully wrong, the pair bond over humble beginnings, resilience, and the power of showing your cracks. Over dinner at Legado, Monica reminds us that “food is the biggest connector — it breaks walls.”Musician and mental health advocate Professor Green invites farmer and TV host Jimmy Doherty into his Shoreditch world — from Strongroom Studios to Spitalfields City Farm. What begins as a city-meets-country chat becomes a raw conversation about sustainability, identity, and mental wellbeing. The day ends with shared reflection at Blacklock Shoreditch, proving that empathy can grow anywhere.Chef, rapper, and TV personality Big Zuu meets motivational speaker Tilly Lockey for a walk through the heart of East London. From the Old Blue Last to Brick Lane and vegan hotspot KingCooksDaily, their day pulses with energy, gratitude, and purpose. Tilly shares her journey as a double amputee, declaring: “I wasn’t meant to be alive, so every day is something to be grateful for.” Together, they celebrate diversity, faith, and finding light in difference.About Tripadvisor, Inc.Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travellers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travellers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travellers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, October 2025.** Source: Tripadvisor internal log filesSOURCE Tripadvisor

