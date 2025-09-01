Happiness: London’s New Destination for Matcha Lovers Now Open

5 D'Arblay Street, London, United Kingdom W1F 8DL

Happiness, a new matcha bar in the heart of London, will officially open its doors this week, offering Londoners a bold new destination for Matcha.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, UK Soho is about to get happier. Happiness , a new matcha bar in the heart of London, will officially open its doors this week, offering Londoners a bold new destination for calm energy, vibrant drinks, and a touch of rebellion.To mark the grand opening, Happiness is teaming up with Finelinehearts Club to offer guests something unforgettable: anyone who purchases a Matcha Bar drink during opening weekend will receive a free tattoo — making Happiness the only place in London where you can sip ceremonial-grade matcha and leave with ink.“We wanted to create more than just another café,” said Callum Best , founder of Happiness. “Soho has always been a hub of creativity and culture, and Happiness is designed to reflect that energy — bringing people together over matcha while celebrating individuality and self-expression.”The menu features ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha, lattes, seasonal specials, and wellness-focused bites. The interior is designed as a modern sanctuary in the bustle of Soho, blending minimalist aesthetics with a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.About Happiness:Happiness is a modern matcha bar rooted in wellness, creativity, and culture. Based in London’s Soho, it offers a fresh take on tea culture with premium Japanese matcha and community-driven experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

