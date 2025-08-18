Team 00 Clinches Victory at the 2025 Døds Diving World Championship After a Season Defined by Drama and Resilience

00NATION Clinches Victory with Kim and Truls 2

In a season that tested the limits of skill, and endurance, Team 00 emerged as the team champions of the 2025 Døds Diving World Championship series.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Represented by Truls Torp and Côme Girardot , a three time world champion and a former world record holder respectively, 00 started strong, with both athletes delivering standout performances and keeping the team at the top of the standings after four legs of the tour. However, during a break in the season the duo were practicing in Mallorca and disaster struck. Torp pushed his personal best with a spectacular cliff jump - but the celebration was cut short when Girardot suffered a severe back injury that nearly left him paralysed.Despite the setback, the team refused to bow out. For the Tobago leg of the championships, Team 00 were able to call upon their former two time world champion, Kim-Andre Knutsen , to replace Girardot. Knutsen’s appearance was nearly a miracle in itself as he was rushed over to the tournament from Europe, arriving on the island just in time for the competition.Heading into the final event, the pressure was mounting on Team 00 to deliver their first team championship. After three rounds Torp sat in second place overall, Knutsen in first. By the end of the day, their combined scores across the tour secured Team 00’s overall victory as team champions.The Døds Diving World Championship is the highest honour in death diving, a sport known for its fearless competitors and adrenaline fuelled tournaments. The 2025 tour brought record crowds and showcased the sport’s global appeal, from cliffside arenas in Europe to tropical waters in the Caribbean. Team 00 continue to blaze a trail in death diving, with their athletes at the forefront of the sport in terms of following and content creation, growing the community exponentially.With their victory, Team 00 not only cemented their place in Døds history but also inspired fans with a story of resilience, adaptability, and unshakable team spirit. Torp, Girardot, and Knutsen have all managed to etch themselves into the history books against all odds.About 00Nation00NATION is a global action sports, casual gaming and entertainment brand fueling youth culture and content with the likes of Xbox, HP, Adidas, Coca Cola, Hugo Boss, The North Face and more through bold brand integrations that drive performance.

