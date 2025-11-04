Nevis Joins Forces with Australian IT Services Provider CSW-IT

Nevis partners with CSW-IT

Nevis partners with CSW-IT to provide a passwordless solution to Australian businesses for secure and seamless authentication.

Security and great user experience go hand in hand. With CSW-IT, we’ll bring our passwordless CIAM solutions to more Australian enterprises with local expertise and proven scalability.” — Callum Seth, Head of APJ, Nevis Security

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing demand for passwordless authentication and seamless customer identity management in the Australian market, Nevis Security has formed a strategic partnership with Melbourne-based CSW-IT to bring secure, enterprise-ready CIAM solutions to local businesses and enhance both security and the customer experience.Nevis has set a new benchmark when it comes to secure and user-friendly authenticationThe digital landscape is in constant flux. In order to navigate these shifts, companies require robust solutions that take into consideration changing regulations, evolving technologies, and new risks. Nevis’ global expertise in the implementation of FIDO-based authentication technology will help CSW-IT tackle these challenges by delivering passwordless solutions that enhance security and usability.This new partnership between Nevis and CSW-IT will streamline the integration of advanced CIAM solutions for Australian enterprises. CSW-IT's insight into and knowledge of local business requirements and its proven track record in managing complex IT infrastructures positions the company as the ideal partner to deliver Nevis's passwordless authentication technology.By combining CSW-IT's deep expertise in IT services, cybersecurity, networking, hybrid cloud, and unified communications with Nevis's CIAM technology, this partnership will help Australian organisations simplify their IT, reduce costs, and improve operational resilience.“Nevis’ motto has always been that security and an exceptional customer experience are inseparable, a core value that CSW-IT also shares. We are excited to bring our passwordless, secure CIAM solutions to more Australian enterprises with a partner who truly understands the local market and has the proven expertise to implement and support our technology at scale.” Callum Seth, Head of APJ, Nevis Security“At CSW-IT, we are committed to safeguarding and future-proofing our clients’ digital infrastructures. We look forward to strengthening this commitment with Nevis’ CIAM solution to deliver even more integrated protection for Australian businesses.” Callum McDonald, CEO, CSW-IT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.