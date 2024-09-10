Nevis Security at G2E in Las Vegas

Meet Nevis at the Global Gaming Expo G2E

Experience emerging technologies hands-on, network with operators and regulators, and learn about the Nevis Authentication Cloud for iGaming.

Nevis delivers secure and user-friendly solutions. Our Authentication Cloud for iGaming ensures compliance with evolving regulations across regions while maintaining a seamless user experience.” — Gavin Holzman, Sales Director UK

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Nevis Security AG will be on site at G2E, where global innovators in the gaming sector convene to drive growth and showcase the latest products and services. From 7-10 October at THE VENETIAN EXPO, LAS VEGAS, participants will have the opportunity to attend educational panels on everything from regulatory changes to tackling cyber extortion to combatting match fixing. They will get to experience emerging technologies hands-on, network with operators and regulators, and learn about the Nevis Authentication Cloud for iGaming Nevis Authentication Cloud for iGaming trusted by industry expertsThe iGaming industry is subject to stringent regulations and monitoring by supervisory authorities. At the same time, online casino customers expect easy and seamless access to their accounts. The architecture of the Nevis Authentication Cloud was created to bridge this divide.For over two decades, Nevis has been committed to creating products that streamline the identification and authentication processes and enhance the customer experience. The same applies to the Nevis Authentication Cloud for iGaming, which gives customers passwordless and secure access to their accounts. Designed for browser and app access, the Nevis Authentication Cloud offers players a unified experience across multiple devices, including the same uncompromising level of convenience and security.The use of biometric identification and the FIDO standard prevents unauthorised access to user accounts by cybercriminals, gambling addicts on self-exclusion lists, and minors with access to their parents’ credentials. Strict data security protocols ensure that customers remain compliant with ePrivacy stipulations and GDPR.“At Nevis, we are dedicated to creating solutions that offer both maximum security, accessibility, and ease of use. Our Nevis Authentication Cloud for iGaming makes it simple to comply with changing regulations across various regions without diminishing the user experience.” Gavin Holzman, Sales Director UKVisit Nevis at booth 3426 at G2E to learn more about our security solutions. Our experts will be on hand to answer your questions and provide demonstrations. To schedule a personalized appointment, please email igaming@nevis.net.

