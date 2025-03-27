Nevis Partners with Strive Gaming to Enhance the Player Experience

Nevis partners with Strive Gaming

Nevis & Strive Gaming Partner to Boost iGaming Security & Player Experience with Seamless FIDO-Based Authentication for North American Operators.

We're excited to join forces with Strive Gaming to enhance security and streamline logins, ensuring a seamless player experience while driving satisfaction, revenue, and compliance.” — Alexander Hill, Partnerships Manager, Nevis Security

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its latest effort to provide a secure and seamless player experience across the iGaming sector, Nevis has joined forces with Strive Gaming , a modular, multi-tenant, future-proofed gaming platform that caters to the specific challenges of the North American market. Together, Nevis and Strive Gaming will deliver a straightforward integration that provides a best-in-class player experience with state-of-the-art security.Nevis’ FIDO-based Solution Marks a Big Step Forward for North American Gaming OperatorsThe iGaming industry must adhere to stringent regulations from multiple regulatory bodies. The controls and legislation in place prevent money laundering, ensure data protection, and guarantee responsible gaming practices. At the same time, players expect seamless access and ease-of-use. Nevis’ solution closes this gap with cutting-edge, FIDO-based authentication.The partnership between Nevis and Strive Gaming will streamline compliance for iGaming operators. Specifically, Nevis’ solution aligns with the most recent multi-factor authentication ( MFA ) guideline updates from relevant control boards like the PGCB. The integration of this innovative technology marks a significant leap forward in player experience and security as well as operational efficiency for North American gaming operators.Thanks to Nevis's use of FIDO protocols, the Nevis solution is also able to offer a frictionless login experience using biometrics or PIN. This not only makes the login process easier, it also eliminates password-related complications that increase operational costs, diminish player satisfaction, and impact revenue.“We're thrilled to partner with Strive - the only platform built specifically for North American Markets - to expand the reach of our solution and elevate the player experience. This collaboration allows us to deliver a seamless and secure login process, which drives player satisfaction and revenue growth while complying with stringent regulatory requirements.” Alexander Hill, Partnerships Manager, Nevis Security“Operators trust Strive Gaming to deliver rapid launches and a distinct competitive edge. Integrating the Nevis solution allows us to provide precisely that: a secure and compliant experience that meets the demands of today's players. Critically, this partnership enables us to maximize player satisfaction and encourage return visits without compromising security or stringent regulatory requirements. It's a solution perfectly aligned with the future of iGaming.” Max Meltzer, CEO, Strive Gaming“We expect the integration of the Nevis solution into our ecosystem to resolve pressures associated with password issues. These issues can impact our bottom line due to the additional operational overhead costs they generate. We’re equally excited to offer our players a smoother, and more secure login process, which will hopefully enhance the customer experience.” Matt Moon, CIO, Four Winds Casinos

